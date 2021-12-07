WOOD RIVER — Shooting is a great deodorant.
Those were Zac Foster’s words Tuesday night after watching his Adams Central basketball team fall 51-45 to Wood River.
The coach was recycling a quote he’d previously heard and relating it to everything the Patriots have done in his time at AC, especially last year’s runner-up finish in Class C-1.
“We had lots of problems on last year’s team,” Foster said, “but you could cover up a lot of things when you’re putting the ball in the basket at such a high clip.”
Adams Central averaged close to nine made three-pointers per game a season ago.
Through two games this winter, the Patriots have made just six. Three against Aurora in the season opener and three Tuesday night against a much-improved Eagles team Foster expects to see in a subdistrict final in 2022.
Suffice it to say, Adams Central’s offensive performances haven’t masked enough issues yet.
“We can’t control the ball going in, obviously,” Foster said. “Through two games, we’re not throwing it into the ocean... The margin for error is very small when you’re struggling to put the ball in the basket.”
Take 2-for-23 for example. That’s the Patriots’ field goal clip minus Paul Fago and Jayden Teichmeier’s stat lines Tuesday.
“I think for the most part the guys who are supposed to score for us took the shots,” Foster said. “We’ve just got to collectively get better. We’ve got to coach better. We absolutely love our kids, we love their heart. We’ve got to go to work every day and try to get better.”
Fago finished 9-for-16 with two of the team’s three-pointers for a game-high 23 points.
“He was great,” Foster said of Fago. “He struggled in the first game a little bit, put probably too much pressure on himself to play perfect, which nobody does good when you put that kind of pressure on yourself. I thought he’s really responded in practice since then.”
Teichmeier was 5-for-10 with the other triple for 14 points.
Leighton Weber and Dylan Janzen accounted for the Patriots’ other two field goals on the night.
Meanwhile, Wood River played the patient, tough brand of basketball the Beranek family is known for under first-year coach Conner Beranek. The Eagles were 16-for-32 from the floor. Their free throw shooting was poor until the final frame; the 8-for-12 performance in the fourth quarter helped seal the win.
“I absolutely love the Beranek family. A lot of what we do in our program over the last 12 years is kind of based on the Ravenna program (where the late Paul Beranek coached the Bluejays to four state championships),” Foster said. “Hats off to Conner; it looks like Ravenna basketball. They’e sharing it, playing hard and playing good basketball. Hats off to Wood River for everything they’re doing.”
Caleb Paulk, who began the night 1-for-7 from the stripe, sunk three of his final five attempts to reach 14 points. He was tied with teammate Josh Luehr, who scored eight points on a pair of threes and a two in the second half to also finish with 14.
Luehr’s second three-pointer put Wood River up seven points with 2:30 left.
A three on the other end by Teichmeier brought AC back within four, but the visitors never got closer.
Adams Central clung to a one-point lead at the break despite once leading by six in the first quarter on Weber’s only basket.
Wood River tied the game early in the third on Reid Graves’ second three-pointer. Then Luehr hit his first for a 23-22 lead.
The Eagles trailed just once after that bucket.
Fago had balanced halves scoring with 12 in the first 16 minutes and 11 across the second 16.
Teichmeier came on strong in the second half, where he shot 4-for-6 and scored 11 points.
AC (0-2)................12 6 12 13 — 45
WR (2-1)................9 8 18 16 — 51
Adams Central (45)
Sam Dierks 0-6 0-0 0, Jacob Eckhardt 0-10 1-5 1, Paul fago 9-16 3-4 23, Jayden Teichmeier 5-10 3-4 14, Leighton Weber 1-1 1-2, 3, Decker Shestak 0-0 0-0 0, Hyatt Collins 0-1 0-0 0, Dylan Janzen 0-5 2-2 2. Totals: 16-49 10-17 45.
Wood River (51)
Aiden Graves 0-4 1-2 1, Caleb Paulk 5-5 4-12 14, Cayleb Stewart 2-6 4-5 8, Easton Graves 0-3 3-4 3, Josh Leuhr 5-7 1-3 14, Kevan Peters 0-0 0-0 0, Reid Grraves 3-6 1-2 9, Laramie Frear 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 16-32 13-28.
Three-point goals: AC 3-23 (Dierks 0-4, Eckhardt 0-7, Fago 2-5, Teichmeier 1-3, Janzen 0-4); WR 6-17 (A. Graves 0-3, Stewart 0-2, E. Graves 0-2, Luehr 3-4, R. Graves 3-4). Turnovers: AC 6, WR 14. Rebounds: AC 28 (Fago, Eckhardt, Teichmeier 5); WR 28 (Paulk 9).
Girls: Adams Central 64, Wood River 32
WOOD RIVER — Adams Central forced 26 turnovers out of Wood River and shot just shy of 50% from the field to double up the Eagles 64-32 Tuesday night.
Ten different Patriots scratched the scoresheet. The team was led in scoring by a pair off the bench. Megyn Scott tallied 13 points and Kylie Lancaster tacked on 11. They were the only players on either side in double figures.
Adams Central was also a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line and shot 7-for-16 from beyond the arc.
“We really like how much depth we have,” said AC coach Evan Smith. “ And the girls that we bring in, we don’t lose a ton. It’s just nice to be able bring in some kids that we know are going to play defense and push the ball and run our offense and take care of possessions. It’s a nice perk to have.”
The Patriots excelled through the middle quarters, where they outscored the Eagles 35-16.