Steve Foster served in the U.S. military for more than 29 years.
“Now, he drives buses for sweaty baseball players,” cracked Hastings Sodbusters co-owner Bryan Frew.
It’s true, Foster does do that.
But at the moment, he’s driving around a bunch of servicemen; they are far from boys.
They are the very men who serve and protect the United States of America. They just happen to be pretty darn good baseball players, too.
“These guys are in the military and have taken leave to play these games,” Foster said in admiration of the U.S. Military All-Stars, who played against the Sodbusters Wednesday night in a special exhibition game.
“For them to do that, it tells you how much they love our country and the game of baseball.”
Foster loves baseball, too. All sports, really.
He has driven for Adventure Bus & Charter for a number of years, busing a variety of teams and groups to a variety of events.
“I enjoy them all,” he said. “I don’t care what it is, I like to go and watch it.”
In the summertime, that’s mostly baseball games.
Based in Wood River, he primarily drives the Sodbusters around as they’re the closest team geographically to the Kearney-based company.
Right now, Foster is in the midst of a two-week tour with the All-Stars.
He picked them up in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last week.
Hastings is the third stop with others planned this week in Fremont and North Platte before returning to the pick-up point.
The All-Stars had already been to Gering and Casper, Wyoming, before Wednesday.
The long bus rides have allowed Foster to relive some of his memories from 29 years and six months between the Marine Corps and Army National Guard.
“There’s a special camaraderie in the military,” Foster said from the steps of the first base dugout at Duncan Field. “That brotherhood, that tightness — it’s fun to drive these guys around and talk to them.”
He’s earned a team hat out of the deal. He wore the camouflage cap proudly Wednesday as he was “giving the Sodbusters hell.”
“They were giving some back,” he said with a laugh.
But it was the pregame ceremony that was most touching for the veteran Foster.
After taps, and a voice-over of “Old Glory” by team operator, Cmdr. Tank Stone, on the history of the American flag, the All-Stars and Sodbusters lined up across from each other in front of the pitcher’s mound for a special presentation.
Five of the All-Stars saluted and passed from one to the other a folded American flag with a special past.
The flag had been in the Battle of Saipan, which was a U.S. invasion during World War II.
It eventually reached the hands of Foster, who walked proudly from the pitcher’s mound to home plate with it in his grasp. It was a fitting substitute for a ceremonial first pitch.
Those 60 feet, 6 inches “gave me chills,” Foster said.
“It’s an honor to hold that flag and think of all the servicemen who died for that flag. It’s hard to describe ... That’s a 90-year old flag.”