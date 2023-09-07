w09-02-23STCfbAmherst49.jpg
St. Cecilia’s Chase Evans runs against Amherst’s Jesse Tesmer Sept. 2 at Duncan Field.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

History can be made during week three of the prep football season in Tribland.

Exeter-Milligan/Friend running back Breckan Schluter can become the 60th player in Nebraska prep football history to reach 5,000 career rushing yards, needing just 145 yards during the Bobcats’ game at Sandy Creek.

