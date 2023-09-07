History can be made during week three of the prep football season in Tribland.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend running back Breckan Schluter can become the 60th player in Nebraska prep football history to reach 5,000 career rushing yards, needing just 145 yards during the Bobcats’ game at Sandy Creek.
Schluter entered the season with 4,388 yards and 67 touchdowns. Through the first two games this year, he has run for 467 yards and eight scores.
The Class D-1 No. 7 Bobcats (2-0) and No. 10 Cougars (2-0) kick off Friday night at 7 p.m. in rural Fairfield.
EMF won last year’s matchup 36-18 over Sandy Creek, which was in its first season of eight-man football.
The Cougars appear to be an improved club in year two under alum Andrew Kuta. They’ve outscored Blue Hill and Riverside, their week one and two opponents, 106-16.
Junior Ethan Shaw has been responsible for eight touchdowns — five on the ground to go with a team-high 288 rushing yards. Connor Rempe scored five times in last week’s win — three rushing, one receiving, one defensively.
City matchups
Class C-1: Adams Central (2-0) at No. 6 Gothenburg (2-0), 7 p.m.
One of the more anticipated matchups in Class C-1 this week, Adams Central travels to No. 6 Gothenburg (Omaha World-Herald) for the first time since 2019 and with wins in at least the teams’ last five meetings, dating back to 2003 (when NSAA web archives cease).
The Patriots won in a 43-0 rout last fall.
Adams Central’s defense has yet to allow a touchdown in eight quarters of football. But the Patriots’ offense has struggled to put points on the board, scoring just seven points in the season-opening win over Minden and 14 last week against Holdrege
Senior running back Nick Conant has two of the team’s touchdowns to go with 123 yards on the ground. Kaleb Wahlmeier leads the team with 91 receiving yards from first-year quarterback Jayden Teichmeier (21-for-39, 282).
Gothenburg came from behind last week to beat No. 8 McCook 21-4. The Swedes’ offensive attack was nearly split for run and pass, accruing 195 passing yards and 159 rushing yards. Their defense held McCook below 200 yards of total offense and just 38 snaps.
Class B: Lincoln Pius X (1-2) at Hastings (1-1), 7 p.m.
Hastings is back at home after it was shut out by No. 6 York last week. Pius X fell to Seward by a touchdown.
The Tigers’ only win came against fledgling program Gretna East in the Griffins’ first-ever game. Naz Robinson scored twice in the contest; he’s the team’s leader in yards with 137.
Junior quarterback Tucker Synek has missed just eight passes (16-for-24) in his first year as the full-time signal caller.
Pius beat up on second-year program Lincoln Northwest in its season opener in week zero, but was pounded by No. 5 Scottsbluff 34-7 in week one.
Junior quarterback Kolbe Volkmer has 561 yards and four touchdowns on 42-for-79 passing. Brett Voss leads the Bolts with 177 rushing yards while Joseph Andreasen has four TDs.
Lincoln Pius X won a slugfest on its home turf last season, edging the Tigers 9-7 with help from a safety on a botched punt and fourth-quarter touchdown.
Class C-2: St. Cecilia (2-0) at Gibbon (1-1)
St. Cecilia’s first-year quarterback Chase Evans has 444 yards on 19 completions through the team’s first two games, and a rushing touchdown. He has hit Jenson Anderson (7 catches, 213 yards) for two scores, and JJ Schaefer and Quinn Rosno each once for a TD.
The Bluehawks have two gritty wins to start the season and need to come out of this week healthy ahead of their matchup with No. 3 Bishop Neumann.
Gibbon has already bested its record from a season ago, when it finished 0-9.
The Buffaloes knocked off Hershey 15-8 to open the season before losing by two scores to Wood River last week.
Senior Kreyton Rockefeller and junior Isac Tamayo spearhead the Gibbon offense, both compiling more than 150 yards on the ground. Rockefeller has two of the team’s four touchdowns.