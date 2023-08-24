MINDEN — While not immune to the early season jitters, Class C-1 preseason No. 1 Minden was sure to clean it up and settle in Thursday night in its season opener.
In a rematch of last year’s district final that propelled the Whippets into their first state tournament since 2017, they again handled Ord in sweeping fashion, 25-14, 25-12, 25-16.
“I’m pleased with our performance,” said coach Julie Ratka. “We have some things to shore up — serve receive, defense, some things like that — but our out-of-system (play) is pretty top notch.”
The Whippets (1-0), who reached the state semifinals for the fifth time in program history last season, spent much of their first match of 2023 scrambling.
Minden didn’t run a ton of in-system offense during its rout of the Chanticleers because first contact was inconsistent.
But the Whippets were athletic enough to turn those plays into points.
“We can attack it from almost any ball,” Ratka said.
Most of the early balls went from sophomore Myla Emery to junior Mattie Kamery. Later in the match, the script flipped.
The duo, who were featured on the cover of the Tribune’s 2023 Fall Sports section, which published Thursday, linked up 17 times on the night.
Kamery finished with the match-high 16 kills and dished eight assists. Emery pounded six kills and flew 21 assists.
“The other players rise up around them a little bit,” Ratka said. “I’m just really proud of them — all of them. They work really hard.”
Kinsie Land added six kills and Makenna Betty five to go with two blocks for Minden. Rebecca Lempka served three aces and had three kills, and Makenna Starkey chipped in two kills and a block.
Ord mustered just 16 total kills for the match, with Marin Reilly terminating a team-high six times.
The Chanticleers (0-1) hung around early in the first and third sets, then Minden hung a stretch of points on them to pull away comfortably.
The Whippets, who host a tournament Saturday, dominated the second set. Emery got the home team off and running with an 8-0 serving run.
Ratka said Minden’s preseason ranking, and rankings in general, mean very little.
While her group feels some pressure to repeat or better last year’s successes, it’s not going to come automatically.
“Our theme this year is ‘Trust the Climb,’ so we gotta trust the process all throughout the season,” Ratka said.
Ord (0-1)...............14 12 16
Minden (1-0)...........25 25 25
Bailey Setlik 0-0-0, Cecilia Wagner 1-0-1, Jamie Vavra 1-0-1, Maggie Fischer 5-0-0, Marin Reilly 6-1-2, Natalie Williams 0-0-0, Molly Klimek 0-0-0, Kaci Bruha 0-0-0, Brookelyn Fox 3-1-0. Totals: 16-2-4.
Minden (kills-aces-blocks)
Myla Emery 6-2-0, Kinsie Land 6-0-1, Meredith Johnson 0-0-0, Aubree Bules 00-1-0, Mattie Kamery 16-1-1, Grace Fries 0-1-0, Makenna Betty 5-0-2, Rebecca Lempka 3-3-1, Makenna Starkey 2-0-1. Totals: 38-8-6.
Assists—Emery 21, Kamery 8, Johnson 2, Bules 1, Lempka 1.