MINDEN — While not immune to the early season jitters, Class C-1 preseason No. 1 Minden was sure to clean it up and settle in Thursday night in its season opener.

In a rematch of last year’s district final that propelled the Whippets into their first state tournament since 2017, they again handled Ord in sweeping fashion, 25-14, 25-12, 25-16.

