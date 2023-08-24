KENESAW —Kenesaw and its head coach Craig Schnitzler have had good success the past few seasons — an undefeated season and a state championship in 2021 and a 7-2 season a year ago.
The Blue Devils were ousted in the first round of the playoffs last year by South Loup.
Now, in his 23rd year, Schnitzler is anxious to see how a younger squad this year can handle the challenges it’ll face.
“We are coming off another successful season. We lost seven good seniors from last season. We have three starters coming back between offense and defense,” Schnitzler said.
The Blue Devils will have a fresh face at quarterback. Maddox Wagoner will take over the reins of the offense after the departure of Randyn Uden.
Schnitzler believes Adam Denkert, who started at fullback the second half of last season, will take over the running back spot. Filling Denkert’s shoes at FB will be Ryder Prescott.
Wagoner will have big target Blake Steer to throw to at tight end.
Steer, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior, had 22 catches for 402 yards and six touchdowns last year. He will also be one of the returning defensive ends along side Jravin Suck.
Defensively, Suck totaled 55 total tackles, six sacks and blocked one punt last year. Schnitzler said he expects some good things from the junior end this season.
Kenesaw has a tough schedule ahead of it, but Schnitzler said the offseason prep will determine how each week goes.
“The schedule will be tough and our summer development will be important in determining what level we can compete at each week,” he said.
Aug. — 25, vs. Loomis 7:30 p.m.; Sept. — 1, vs. Giltner; 8, at Superior; 15, at Deshler; 22, vs. Silver Lake; 29, at Lawrence-Nelson; Oct. — 6, at Blue Hill; 13, vs. Axtell