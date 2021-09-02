On Wednesday, two perennial NAIA powerhouses went toe-to-toe with one another on the pitch at Lloyd Wilson Field, but all it took Hastings College was one goal to best Bellevue 1-0.
Hastings head coach Jade Ovendale said her team made adjustments — both prior to the game from their 5-1 loss to USAO on Saturday and mid-game heavily noting the surge of intensity.
“We started a little bit flat for the first 20 minutes, then they picked up the intensity,” the second-year coach said. “The movement from within the front three today was a lot better. We did not always find that final pass with the movement in behind, but the fact that we had making runs, that means we are moving in the right direction.”
Sophomore forward Miley Prine proved to be the difference maker, scoring the sole goal of the match in the 32nd minute.
Ovendale praised the prowess from Prine and the entire team, which claimed its first victory of the season.
“We needed a goal,” Ovendale said. “It started with Eva (Dunker) making the run behind the outside back and she connected with Dekota Schubert. And what Miley Prine brings to the table is just a knack of scoring goals, whether it is within the box or out from a distance. She has the nose to score goals and find herself in scoring position. I am really happy for her.”
Bellevue made some noise in the final 15 minutes, keeping the intensity on the attacking third for the Bruins.
The Broncos’ defense was able to squash the final offensive spurts, clearing the ball back to the neutral third and making some pushes of their own, including a shot that went just wide right for senior forward Jacqueline Gilbert, who led the team with four shots (two on target) on the evening.
Next for the Broncos is a match with a strong MidAmerica Nazarene squad at Lloyd Wilson Field on Saturday. MNU is still in search of its first win of the season.
One of the keys for Hastings will be possessing the ball.
“We’ve still got to continue to look after the ball in the middle third,” Ovendale said. “I feel like we’ve been giving it away a little too much. MidAmerica Nazarene likes to possess the ball, and play it at backs, so we’ll be looking at attacking them quite quickly and hit them on the break. It should be a good game between two good teams.”
BU..........................................0 0 — 0
HC..........................................1 0 — 1
Shots (on goal): HC 6 (3); BU 9 (3).
Yellow cards: HC, Dakota Schubert, 26’; Kailey Lunzer, 76’