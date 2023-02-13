Hastings Tribune
As big as volleyball is in Nebraska, it’s only fitting the state hosts a professional franchise.
That took its first steps on Monday with businessman Danny White and pop music and social media star Jason Derulo inking a deal to bring a pro volleyball team to Omaha.
The team, which is yet to be given a name, is the second to be announced in the new Pro Volleyball Federation. The league is slated to start play in 2024.
It would become the state’s first major professional sports team.
“We always knew we wanted a team in Omaha, and we knew it would take a special ownership group to live up to the huge potential of the Omaha market,” said Dave Whinham, a founder of Pro Volleyball Federation. “We know we have found that special group and are so excited to see what Danny and Jason will do to undoubtedly make Omaha a flagship franchise in our league.”
More franchise locations are expected in the coming days and weeks as PVF plants roots across the country.
Per a release, PVF expects to be in 8-10 markets for its February 2024 opening.
The first location announced was Grand Rapids, Michigan, which boasts a population of roughly 200,000.
Omaha, nearing 500,000 residents, was selected for its outstanding support of the sport, notably hosting multiple NCAA volleyball Final Four tournaments, including in 2022.
The CHI Health Center was host to the second-most attended collegiate volleyball match, which was between Creighton and the University of Nebraska last fall.
The Huskers have led the nation in volleyball attendance since 2013.
“This is so exciting and something that Jason and I can’t stop thinking about,” said White.
“From the first day we were approached by Pro Volleyball Federation, we knew this was exactly what we were looking for, not only to bring something special and impactful to Omaha, but also because it’s an opportunity to dig in creatively and help transform the way people consume sports and entertainment content. We have a lot of ideas, and we can’t wait to get started.”