LINCOLN — With the season winding down and Nebraska football's future still hanging in the balance, interim head coach Mickey Joseph said on Tuesday he has not spoken to NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts about the permanent head coaching job.
Rumors continue to swirl about who Nebraska may hire with Joseph still considered to be in the mix.
When Joseph was named to the interim role following the firing of Scott Frost, Nebraska had a game with Oklahoma and the entire Big Ten Conference schedule ahead. The remaining games were seen by many as an extended interview for the permanent job.
On Tuesday, Joseph said players and coaches continue to fight despite questions about whether he'll still be at Nebraska in the coming weeks.
"I don't think it has been difficult. I have been having fun getting it done," he said during NU's weekly press conference.
"We haven't gotten the results that we wanted, but it is a great feeling being around these kids and being around these coaches. They are top-notch people. Not one person in this building has given up. Everybody comes in and they fight. You all see them. They are fighting until the end. You could have been in a situation where they gave up six weeks ago. But they didn't. I am having fun. Don't worry about Mickey. Mickey is going to be OK."
Under Joseph, NU has improved in some facets of the game, including most notably on defense, but Nebraska is just 2-4 in the past six games and faces a number of injuries at quarterback heading into its final two games of the season against Wisconsin on Saturday and at Iowa the day after Thanksgiving.
Nebraska enters Saturday's game against the Badgers as an underdog, although Joseph said starting quarterback Casey Thompson has a better chance to play this week after missing two games with an arm injury.
The Husker offense has struggled in Thompson's absence and Joseph said Thompson is practicing all week. Coaches are watching to see how much and how effective he'll be able to throw.
"He makes good decisions, but I want to look at how the ball is coming out of his hand and make sure there is no nerve damage or any pain with the throwing," Joseph said.
"We will figure it out from there. Like I told you before we are not going to play him if he is in pain. If he cannot play at a high level, I will not play him."
The quarterback spot has taken a beating in recent weeks.
Joseph confirmed on Tuesday that Chubba Purdy is out for the rest of the season with a high ankle sprain and is set to have surgery sometime this week.
If Thompson is unable to play, Logan Smothers would get the start against Wisconsin.
In that scenario, freshman walk-on and Hastings native Jarrett Synek would be the backup to Smothers ahead of redshirt freshman Heinrich Haarberg and freshman Richard Torres.
Synek saw a bit of playing time on the road at Michigan last week, in mop-up duty.
Joseph said Synek's athleticism would be the reason for the move.
"I think because when you look at it as a coach, he is the most athletic one," Joseph said.
"If you have to go to a third guy you want him to be athletic. You do not want them all to be the same, so he can go in there and give you some run game and throw it a little bit so that is where we are at right now."
If Joseph is retained as Nebraska's head coach, he faces a rebuilding job like no other in program history. NU is about to wrap up its sixth-consecutive losing season and has struggled most notably in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
Joseph said on Tuesday the past six games have given him insight into what needs to be done in the months and years ahead, to begin to put Nebraska back on a winning path.
In particular, he said Nebraska needs to build depth across the board and manage the roster to make it more competitive at all positions.
"It is a different makeup with the conference, you have to understand that," Joseph said.
"You also have to understand where you are at. You have to understand that you do not sit in the middle of Texas, middle of Louisiana, middle of Georgia. You have to be able to go down there and convince those kids to come up here. You have to understand that recruiting is going to be a big part. Whoever sits in that chair recruiting is going to be a big part and you have to want to work."
Joseph talked numbers as it relates to building depth.
Ideally, he said Nebraska should have 15 or 16 offensive and defensive linemen instead of 12, as well as at least four quarterbacks and solid competition across the board.
"It cannot be a big drop off from one to two," he said. "If you get a competitive roster where they are competing that is going to make the team better."
Other notes:
— Nebraska will have 12 senior players who will be introduced before the game against Wisconsin.
Joseph said some of them will be playing their last games and others will take advantage of a sixth season granted as a result of COVID-19.
Most notably, receive Trey Palmer and edge Garrett Nelson will not be making the walk from the tunnel with the other seniors. Nelson said on Tuesday he's not decided yet about possibly playing another season in Lincoln.
— Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was injured on the sideline during the game at Michigan, will call plays from the booth for the final two games, Joseph said on Tuesday.