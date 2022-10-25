St. Cecilia coach Kelan Schumacher couldn’t be happier that his team played a schedule of almost all tough Class C-1 and C-2 volleyball teams this season.

A well-prepared Hawkette team came out firing in a 25-20, 25-15, 25-15 win over Silver Lake in the D1-8 subdistrict final Tuesday night.

0
0
0
0
0