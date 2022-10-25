St. Cecilia coach Kelan Schumacher couldn’t be happier that his team played a schedule of almost all tough Class C-1 and C-2 volleyball teams this season.
A well-prepared Hawkette team came out firing in a 25-20, 25-15, 25-15 win over Silver Lake in the D1-8 subdistrict final Tuesday night.
While the teams had similar records — St. Cecilia is 20-13, Silver Lake finishes its season 19-12 — the fifth-rated Hawkettes sit much closer to the top of the D-1 wild card point standings than the Mustangs, thanks to that tough schedule.
“We come into subdistrict play with confidence after playing all the C-1 and C-2 teams all season,” Schumacher said. “The girls know how to move the ball around a block and are used to a quicker pace. It showed tonight.”
The middle/outside combination of Ryann Sabatka and Lindsey Parr were more than the Mustangs could handle. Sabatka finished with 12 kills and Parr had 11. Freshman Payton Sullivan added nine kills out of the middle.
The scrappy Mustang defense, led by libero Sophie Schmidt, came up with lots of digs to keep the ball in play, but couldn’t quite manage to keep the disciplined Hawkettes from running their quick offense.
“That’s the scrappiest I’ve seen these girls play,” Silver Lake coach Jenn tenBensel said. “At the start of this season, I couldn’t have imagined we’d pick up some of the balls we did tonight. It shows how far we’ve come.”
That defense helped Silver Lake make a late run in the first set after the Hawkettes took a 22-14 advantage. Some STC errors, an ace serve from Georgi tenBensel and a Brooklyn Meyer kill closed the gap to just 22-20.
But Parr ended the run with a kill and Sullivan finished the set with two kills out of the middle.
While tenBensel expected the offensive production from Sabatka and Parr, it was Sullivan’s spark that really surprised the Mustang defense.
“They run a lot of quicks with their middles and they were both on tonight,” tenBensel said. “I felt like we played pretty well — I don’t feel like we got beat as badly as the score reflects.”
Schumacher would agree — the Mustangs were scrappy and dug lots of the Hawkettes’ hits, but the key was the way his team responded.
“It’s easy to get frustrated when a team digs a ball that you thought would hit the floor, but we stayed calm and kept taking good swings,” he said.
Senior setter Chloe Valentine had 29 assists, two kills and an ace serve for the Hawkettes.
tenBensel led the Mustangs with seven kills and four ace serves. Alexis Wengler had seven kills and six assists.
St. Cecilia awaits a district final destination, which will be announced Thursday.