NELSON — The Lawrence-Nelson boys basketball team brings back just two starters from last year’s squad, but the two were responsible for the bulk of the points scored last year.
The Raiders ended last year’s regular season on a hot streak, winning six of their final eight games leading up to the subdistrict tournament. Only once during that stretch was L-N’s offense held below 40 points; in fact, the Raiders score 40 or more in 20-of-24 games last year. And returning starters Krayton Kucera and Logan Menke were big contributors to that cause.
“We have two returning starters who also were our leading scorers. I’m just excited for the kids to compete and match up with some of the talent in the area,” said Raiders’ head coach Decker Brown.
Kucera — a 5-foot, 10-inch junior — led Lawrence-Nelson with 12 points per game last season, while Menke tallied 11 per contest. Menke is a 6-2 senior and will play at the small forward position. Kucera will man the backcourt for the Raiders.
Brown said Lawrence-Nelson will rely on a trio of juniors and a pair of sophomores to contribute to the team’s success. Juniors Tyler Kotinek (6-0), Erik Wheeland (5-11), and Keaton Mazour (6-1) will hopefully take a step forward, with Kotinek and Mazour doing so from the post. Sophomore Clay Williams is a 6-1 guard, and fellow sophomore Nolan Ostdiek is a 6-3 post; both are also expected to have a role with the Raiders.
“There are many new faces on this year’s team as we will have a large amount of guys competing for playing time,” Brown said. “This will be very beneficial in practice and hopefully increase our game readiness.”
Brown is entering his eight season at the helm for the Raiders. During that time, he’s tallied a record of 81-84.
Lawrence-Nelson is in the D2-3 subdistrict, which also consists of Deshler, Giltner, Hampton and Harvard. The Raiders will open the new season Thursday in a home contest against Red Cloud.
Schedule
Dec — 3, vs. Red Cloud; 4, vs. Thayer Central; 10, at Franklin; 11, vs. BDS; 17, at Friend; 21, vs. Shelton; 28, at Hershey holiday tournament
Jan — 4, at McCool Junction, 6, vs. Giltner; 11, vs. Rock Hills; 14, at Kenesaw; 15, vs. Axtell; 20, at Diller-Odell; 21, vs. Parkview Christian; 25, at Blue Hill; 28, at Silver Lake; 29, at TVC tournament
Feb — 8, at Harvard; 11, vs. Superior; 18, at Deshler