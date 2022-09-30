KENESAW — Friday's matchup was billed to be one of the marquee battles in the area, with an explosive 4-1 Lawrence-Nelson traveling to take on a Kenesaw team that entered the bout riding an 18 game win streak.

The Raiders dominated the showdown for its biggest win of the season, exorcising some demons in the process; Kenesaw had won the last three meetings between the two squads by an average score of 61.7-8.7. But after the game, L-N head coach Brian Blevins wanted to make sure his players had their eyes on the bigger picture.

0
0
0
0
0