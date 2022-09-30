KENESAW — Friday's matchup was billed to be one of the marquee battles in the area, with an explosive 4-1 Lawrence-Nelson traveling to take on a Kenesaw team that entered the bout riding an 18 game win streak.
The Raiders dominated the showdown for its biggest win of the season, exorcising some demons in the process; Kenesaw had won the last three meetings between the two squads by an average score of 61.7-8.7. But after the game, L-N head coach Brian Blevins wanted to make sure his players had their eyes on the bigger picture.
"This group of boys, they've had to play high minutes since they were freshmen; the last couple of years have been hard for them," Blevins said. "For these guys to just endure, learn from all of those losses that hurt so bad and now have a chance to win a district championship, it's special for them and I want that for them."
Blevins said his team's dominating performance started in the trenches, with the defensive and offensive lines. Lawrence-Nelson was consistently in the backfield throughout the game, pressuring Kenesaw quarterback Randyn Uden and stuffing the Blue Devils' rushing attack.
Kenesaw, which was averaging 46.8 points per game going into Friday, was held to a season low 12 points and just 206 yards of offense in the Raiders' 46-12 win.
"We knew Kenesaw is well coached...they're physical, and they have championship pedigree," Blevins said. "We knew it was going to be a battle. I'm just super proud of our kids. I think we dominated the line of scrimmage."
"It was a great team win," said L-N quarterback Krayton Kucera. "We thought we could be (Kenesaw's) first big test. We had a great game plan and it all worked out."
Lawrence-Nelson took control of the game early, scoring the game's first 24 points. All three of those touchdowns came on passes from Kucera. The four-year starter totaled 237 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Raiders' powerful, balanced offensive attack.
"Krayton is a special kid," Blevins said. "He's a real complete player, and we put a lot on his shoulders...There was a point in the game where we said let's put the ball in the hands of our best player, and we did and he came through for us again."
Tyson Kotinek hauled in three touchdown passes for the Raiders, including a 44-yard pass from Kucera on third-and-6 on L-N's opening possession. Toby Kotinek added a 23-yard touchdown run, and Erik Wheeland caught a 23-yard pass for a TD.
"Our offense gives us some versatility because the defense never knows what to expect; we're not a one-sided team," Kucera said. "It's just a big benefit when opposing teams never know what to expect."
Kenesaw went into halftime trailing 32-6, but the Blue Devils' defense turned up the physicality in the third quarter, holding the Raiders scoreless. Kenesaw appeared to get things going on offense during its first possession of the second half. But Lawrence-Nelson's Bayln Bargen picked off a Uden pass at the Raiders' 8-yard line. L-N finished the night with three takeaways.
"We knew (Kenesaw) had been throwing the ball a lot, so we had planned to run some more bracket coverage and take away the pass. But we knew to take away the pass we had to first take away the run," the L-N coach said. "That was our focal point, to try to make them one dimensional."
Uden totaled 155 yards and added a score for the Blue Devils. Nick Kuehn punched in the other touchdown for Kenesaw, as he had eight carries for 28 yards.
The Blue Devils will have the opportunity to bounce back with a home game against Blue Hill before finishing the regular season with a road game vs. Deshler.
As for the Raiders, their minds are on winning the district championship, which they can achieve by beating Silver Lake on the road and Deshler at home.
"You can't get too comfortable because we still have two games left...and we have to take care of business with those two," Blevins said.
"Our first goal is to win out and then make a deeper run in the playoffs," Kucera said. "We think we have the guys to make a really deep run in the playoffs."
Lawrence-Nelson (5-1).....8 24 0 14 — 46
Kenesaw (5-1).................0 6 0 6 — 12
L-N — Krayton Kucera 44 pass to Tyson Kotinek (Kucera run)
L-N — Kucera 23 pass to Erik Wheeland (Kucera run)
L-N — Kucera 5 pass to Ty. Kotinek (Kucera run)
L-N — Kucera 1 pass to Ty. Kotinek (Kucera run)
L-N — Toby Kotinek 23 run (run fail)
L-N — Kucera 5 run (Kucera run)
Rushing — L-N, Krayton Kucera 19-102, Toby Kotinek 14-108, Bayln Bargen 2-5; Ken, Randyn Uden 13-49, Lane Kelley 5-17, Nick Kuehn 8-28, Maddox Wagoner 1-1, Ryder Prescott 4-5.
Passing — L-N, Kucera 12-16-0 135; Ken, Uden 8-18-1 116, Kelley 0-1-1 0.
Receiving — L-N, Tyson Kotinek 6-83, Bargen 3-16, Toby Kotinek 2-13, Erik Wheeland 1-23; Ken, Blake Steer 4-76, Kelley 3-32, Joel Katzberg 1-8.