LAWRENCE — There wasn’t much drama in the Class D-2 first-round matchup between No. 7 seed Lawrence-Nelson and 10th-seeded Lourdes Central Catholic. But there was a point early in the first quarter when the Raiders had to dig deep and find a way to play as one unit.
After jumping up by two scores, the Raiders gave up touchdowns on back-to-back possessions. Both of the TDs were on busted plays, forcing the L-N defense to come together elevate its level of play. And the Raiders did just that.
Lawrence-Nelson scored six unanswered touchdowns while the defense put on a dominating display en route to a 62-16 rout in the first round of the state playoffs.
“We didn’t feel they could sustain drives on us, we just had to clean up a couple things in our coverage, and once we did that we did a really good job,” Brian Blevins said. “We had to get a little more out of our defensive front...we just said, ‘pin your ears back and go after (the quarterback). I don’t know how many sacks we had after that, but they got after him.”
The two touchdowns from Lourdes Central Catholic came on passes of 53 and 74 yards. But other than those two plays, the Raiders made Thursday’s game a nightmare for the Knights’ offense. Excluding the two long TD plays, Lawrence-Nelson held Lourdes Central Catholic to minus 5 yards of total offense in the first half.
“We tell our kids that the best pass coverage is a great pass rush,” Blevins said. “These boys do a good job defensively. We knew coming in that this team could score a lot of points...so it was a big point of emphasis for us to make (LCC quarterback Nolan Beccard) play under stress and not let him get his feet set; don’t let him get comfortable to throw those deep balls and make him roll out of the pocket.”
LCC finished the game with 140 yards of offense, totaling minus 50 on the ground.
Lawrence-Nelson’s Toby Kotinek played with a fire that ignited his teammates early in the game. The senior scored the first two touchdowns for the Raiders, including a 58-yard score on the second offensive play of the game, and Kotinek also helped set the tone on defense, laying some big hits and pressuring the quarterback.
Kotinek said it was important to do what he could to help establish a confident attitude early in the game.
“We didn’t know what to expect from this team, but winning like this, we’re just proud of ourselves...I think it gives us a big boost for what we can do,” he said. “I’m just proud of what I was able to do, and now I know what I can do. I have to make sure I keep doing those things in future games.”
Kotinek toted the rock 12 times for 146 yards (12.2 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns. Blevins said Kotinek stepped up in a huge way on Thursday.
“If you just watch him play, he’s a beast and he’s hard to tackle,” the L-N coach said of Kotinek. “He’s a handful, and he’s fun to watch...He’s a kid we can lean on in games.”
L-N quarterback Krayton Kucera took the game over in the final three quarters. After Kotinek score the first two TDs for the Raiders, Kucera found the end zone six times — five times on the ground and one passing score to Bayln Bargen. Kucera rushed for 145 yards on 16 attempts and completed 11 passes for 137 yards.
If Kotinek can compliment Kucera the way he did on Thursday, the Raiders have a dangerous offense for a solid playoff run.
“Krayton has more than 1,500 yards passing this year, and when you combine that with a rusher that can be an every down back, now you put defenses in a real predicament of what they’re going to try to stop,” Belvins said.
After the win, Blevins told his team that he wasn’t satisfied with just one win in the postseason; he and the Raiders are looking to advance further in the state tournament.
“It’s been such a journey for these guys. They were thrust into starting roles as sophomores, Krayton started as a freshman, and they’ve all gone through hard times,” Blevins said. “They’ve battled, they’ve had a lot of down times, and we’ve talked about that and the emotions we felt when we kept coming up short. Now, we’ve talked about how those hardships have prepared them for this moment. This is their time.
“All of the hardships and the challenges we’ve gone through prior to this year just makes this very special.”
With nearly all the higher seeds winning in the first round, the Raiders will wait and see who they play after the tournament is reseeded. One possible opponent that seems likely for L-N is Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (9-0), which beat Nebraska Lutheran 46-6 in the first round.
“We’re working to win our next game, but obviously our biggest goal is to make to state at Memorial Stadium and win state,” Kotinek said.
Lourdes CC (4-5)......16 0 0 0 — 16
L-N (8-1).................24 30 8 0 — 62
L-N — Toby Kotinek 58 run (Krayton Kucera run)
L-N — Kotinek 10 run (Kucera run)
LCC — Nolan Beccard 53 pass to Callen Schnitzer (Beccard to Brady Schnitzer)
LCC — Beccard 74 pass to Miles Poppleton (Beccard to Poppleton)
L-N — Kucera 4 run (Kucera run)
L-N — Kucera 6 run (Kucera run)
L-N — Kucera 41 run (Kucera run)
L-N — Kucera 19 pass to Bayln Bargen (Kotinek run)
L-N — Kucera 14 run (pass failed)
L-N — Kucera 10 run (Conner Janda)