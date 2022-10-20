LAWRENCE — There wasn’t much drama in the Class D-2 first-round matchup between No. 7 seed Lawrence-Nelson and 10th-seeded Lourdes Central Catholic. But there was a point early in the first quarter when the Raiders had to dig deep and find a way to play as one unit.

After jumping up by two scores, the Raiders gave up touchdowns on back-to-back possessions. Both of the TDs were on busted plays, forcing the L-N defense to come together elevate its level of play. And the Raiders did just that.

