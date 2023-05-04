RED CLOUD — Lawrence-Nelson won the Twin Valley Conference tournament by 23 strokes on Thursday, shooting a composite 335 at Red Cloud Golf Course.
The Raiders had four of the top five individual scores, including the top two.
Krayton Kucera took home individual honors with an 81 on his two trips around the nine-hole track. Toby Kotinek was close behind with a runner-up finish at 83.
Connor Janda (84) and Bayln Bargen (87) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Red Cloud finished as conference runner-up with its 358. Brooks Armstrong led the Warriors with an 88 and was sixth individually. Ben Ely (91) was eighth.
Deshler placed third at 392. Easton Nash and Kaden Kleen each carded 94s to finish tied for 10th with Franklin's Tucker Rose.
The Flyers (407) followed the Dragons in fourth place, with Gregory Boettcher placing seventh with a 90.
Blue Hill (442) and Silver Lake (452) rounded out the six team places.