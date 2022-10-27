After losing four straight regular season matchups to Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, Lawrence-Nelson head coach Brian Blevins is hoping the time is now for his Raiders to break the losing streak when the two teams collide for the first time in playoff action at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Bruning in the second round of the Class D-2 playoffs.
“We haven’t ever really talked about previous years,” Blevins said. “BDS is a team that’s good year in and year out. The last couple times we met they had some nice senior leadership and we were playing with the kids we have right now. We’re hoping that pays off.”
Riding a seven-game winning streak, L-N is fresh off a dominant 62-16 first-round playoff win over Lourdes Central Catholic. Led by senior quarterback Krayton Kucera, the Raiders have an affinity for passing the football, balanced by a gritty ground game led by senior running back Toby Kotinek.
In Kucera, L-N possesses one of the top arms in D-2. In last week’s win over the Knights, he completed 11 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown. His legs accounted for 145 yards on 16 carries.
Kotinek, who put the Raiders on the board early with a pair of touchdowns, finished with 146 yards on 12 carries.
In less balanced fashion, BDS stayed entirely on the ground in its 46-6 first-round win over Nebraska Lutheran last week. Led by senior running back Easton Weber, the Eagles first-team squad scored in every possession, averaging more than five yards per carry while controlling the clock in the process.
Head coach Mark Rotter said he would be perfectly happy staying on the ground again this week, circumstances permitting. And while he concedes there are some who consider his team’s style of play boring, he would certainly prefer a boring win to an exciting loss every time.
“It’s going to be a wild one,” Rotter said. “It’ll be a battle royale that goes right down to the end. They really thrive on big plays on offense and defense. Limiting their big plays will be very important on both sides of the ball. We’ve really got our work cut out for us.”
“Obviously it’s a really tough matchup,” Blevins said. “BDS is one of the top programs in D-2 year in and year out for certain, and this is probably more like a semifinals game. But due to the depth of D-2, games are a lot more competitive than in years past.
“Stopping the run has to be the ultimate priority. That’s easier said than done. If we can force them to pass, that’s definitely going to be to our advantage.
“For us to be successful, we have to neutralize their advantage at the line of scrimmage. We’re a pretty heavy passing team and need to take advantage of opportunities in the air and let Krayton use his dual threat abilities to put their defense in conflict.”
Rotter said it will take another dominant showing by his two-way linemen to keep the Eagles offense moving while simultaneously grounding the Raider attack. Key figures on the line include sophomore Eli Weber, junior Tanner Bolte, and senior Derek Domeier.
“All of them need to step up,” Rotter said. “I’ve been happy with the play of our linemen. Those three have played very well all year.
“If we’re getting five yards on every play on offense, we will not be passing. In close games, nothing decides the game like turnovers. We had three costly turnovers in the semifinals game against Kenesaw last year and the kids have had a bad taste in their mouths all year because of it. They are very eager to get into these playoff games and play better than we did that night.”