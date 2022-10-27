After losing four straight regular season matchups to Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, Lawrence-Nelson head coach Brian Blevins is hoping the time is now for his Raiders to break the losing streak when the two teams collide for the first time in playoff action at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Bruning in the second round of the Class D-2 playoffs.

“We haven’t ever really talked about previous years,” Blevins said. “BDS is a team that’s good year in and year out. The last couple times we met they had some nice senior leadership and we were playing with the kids we have right now. We’re hoping that pays off.”

