Head coach Decker Brown is looking to build off of the success of Lawrence-Nelson’s football team experienced this fall as the season transitions to the hardwood.
Brown’s plan should be doable as his squad returns all but one starter from last year’s 12-12 team.
Now in his ninth season, Brown has compiled a career record of 93-96 over the past eight seasons. Last year’s squad lost in a district final to eventual state champion Falls City Sacred Heart.
“We have 10 returning letter winners from last year who should really help with our depth,” said Brown. “With that being said, we are looking forward to finding a couple of guys who will step up and solidify a role in the starting lineup.”
Some of the key returners for the Raiders squad this year are seniors Krayton Kucera, Tyson Kotinek, and Toby Kotinek. Juniors Clay Williams, Nolan Ostdiek, Bayln Bargen, and Connor Janda are also expected to contribute in big ways.
“Our goals for the season are to be great defenders and rebound the basketball,” Brown said. “We are excited to see the guys compete every day in practice and make each other better.”
Brown said having spent six years coaching most of the players on the team, he’s come to understand their on-court desires. And the depth helps promote healthy competition.
“It is very obvious they want to win,” he said. “Five spots on the basketball floor with 10 returning letter winners should encourage our guys to push one another to improve every day. Unselfish mentalities will play a key role in any success we have this year.
“If we put the team above ourselves, the chances of excelling will be much higher.”