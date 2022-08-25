w09-18-21LNHfbBLU54.jpg
Lawrence-Nelson’s Bayln Bargen carries the ball Sept. 17, 2021, against Blue Hill in Lawrence.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

LAWRENCE — The schedule Lawrence-Nelson had last season was brutal.

The power points built up from taking on some of the best teams in the state earned the Raiders a trip to the playoffs despite having just three victories.

