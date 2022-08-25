LAWRENCE — The schedule Lawrence-Nelson had last season was brutal.
The power points built up from taking on some of the best teams in the state earned the Raiders a trip to the playoffs despite having just three victories.
All six of L-N’s losses came against opponents that won at least one game in the state tournament, and three of those went to the semifinals.
On top of all that, two of the Raiders’ losses were by a combined four points — going into the playoffs at 5-3 possibly could have put Lawrence-Nelson in better position to continue its season.
A record isn’t always a true indicator of a team’s talent; and the Raiders know they had talent last season.
That knowledge has the L-N coaching staff anxious for 2022, when they bring back all eight starters from both sides of the ball.
“We have all the pieces in place,” coach Brian Blevins said. “We have a solid player in every position, but we have to get better and we must learn how to win.
“It has been a rough couple of years for Raider football, just not achieving at our highest potential and accomplishing our goals. We have had a lack of upperclassmen, we have had numerous injuries and brutal schedules, but at the end of the day we just haven not gotten it done.”
One of those pieces the Raiders will rely on is senior quarterback Krayton Kucera, who has started the previous three years for L-N and is already the program’s all-time leader in passing.
Last season, Kucera threw for 1,543 yards and rushed for 856, totaling 36 touchdowns. Blevins believes Kucera has potential for a huge senior season.
“He is a stud,” Blevins said of Kucera. “Kray has been a three-year starter for us at QB, has a high IQ, and really understands the game...He is special and could easily end the season as an all-stater.”
Blevins said the Raiders bring back all of the top five receiving targets for Kucera from last season, and he expects those connections and the production between the QB and receivers to continue to grow.
Senior Erik Wheeland led the team in receiving yards last season and should be a big part of the passing game this year.
Tyson Kotinek also provided a reliable target for Kucera from the end position, as he looks to build off of a solid junior campaign from last year.
In the backfield, the Raiders will rely on Toby Kotinek and Bayln Bargen. Blevins said Toby, a senior, is big and fast, while Bargen, a junior, is also fast and “incredibly” explosive.
True to form, Lawrence-Nelson will rely heavily on its line, which is anchored by 6-foot, 2-inch, 270-pound junior Roy Davidson.
Senior Keaton Mazour and junior Rocky Miller also return as starters to the offensive line.
Blevins stressed that the team needs to improve defensively — the Raiders allowed 49 points per game last season.
The coach said focus during the off-season was on improving tackling and assignment recognition. Blevins said he wants his kids to feel comfortable with the defense and to still feel free to play fast and aggressive.
The Raiders open the season with a game against Superior in Lawrence on Friday. L-N then travels to play a pair of tough opponents ini Falls City Sacred Heart and Arapahoe.
