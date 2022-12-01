Andy Peterson is hopeful for a reset in the deep and talented Twin Valley Conference.
His Lawrence-Nelson girls basketball team finished just 5-17 last season. Three of those wins came in conference play. The Raiders beat Red Cloud twice and Harvard once. Eight of their losses were to TVC opponents.
“I feel like a lot of teams in our conference were pretty senior-heavy last year, so hopefully we can make a big leap and get some more wins this year,” said Peterson, who enters his fifth season and carries a 60-38 career record.
The Raiders have two starters returning, both are seniors.
Katelyn Mazour, a 5-foot-6 guard, averaged 4.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game last season.
Emily Troudt, a 5-8 post, averaged 2.1 points and 2.8 rebounds.
“We have a good handful of athletes returning this year who got a lot of varsity minutes last year,” Peterson said. “Hopefully, the experience from last season will carry over this year and give them the confidence they need to have a successful season.”
Other key returners for the Raiders this year are sophomore Kara Menke (4.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals), junior Sydney Biltoft (3.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals), and junior Claire Himmelberg (1.3 points and 2.2 rebounds).
“We have a good handful of younger players who have the potential to get some good playing time. Both sophomore and junior classes have some good athletes who will compete for some playing time this year,” Peterson said. “We only have two upperclassmen, so our season may depend heavily on how well the younger ones mature and step up. Unfortunately, we don’t have any freshmen out for basketball this year.”