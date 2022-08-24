NELSON — The Lawrence-Nelson Raiders are looking to improve on their 17-15 record from a season ago.
But with the loss of four seniors the group of 12 will have some big shoes to fill.
“We are really short on numbers this year with only 12 girls, but they have been working extremely hard and are ready to start the season,” said second-year Raiders head coach Nolan Kawata. “Our goal this year is to be better than we were last year and besides the obvious goals of winning your conference, subdistricts and state, we are aiming to be fundamentally sound with great team unity.”
Seniors Katelyn Mazour and Emily Troudt return to the starting lineup for the Raiders. They combined for 83 kills last season.
Mazour was the team’s setter in 2021 and dished out 402 assists.
“Katelyn, and Emily have really become great leaders this summer,” Kawata said.
Also returning is junior Sydney Biltoft and sophomores Kara Menke and Hanna Skinner.
Menke impressed as a freshman, scoring 143 kills, which is tops among returners. Biltoft is next best offensively among returners with 98 kills last season.
Juniors Claire Himmelberg and Jessica Sole are expected to contribute this season along with sophomores Josie Hajny and Addi McCloskey.
The Raiders open the season Aug. 25 at Giltner.
2022 schedule
August _ 23, at Kenesaw; 25, at Giltner; 27, at Axtell invite
September — 1, Superior; 6, at Friend; 8, at Deshler; 10, at Friend invite; 13, at Kenesaw, Harvard; 15, at Shelton; 20, at Fillmore Central, Thayer Central; 22, at Silver Lake; 27, at St. Cecilia invite; 29, at St. Cecilia invite
October — 4, at Red Cloud, Kenesaw; 11, Blue Hill’ 13, at High Plains, BDS; 15 & 17, TVC tournament; 20 at Franklin