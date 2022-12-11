NELSON — Lawrence-Nelson's game plan worked perfectly against Brunin-DavenportShickley Saturday afternoon.
The Raiders (3-1) slowed down the Eagles, holding them to a season-low in points in their 33-26 win.
“For our group of kids, that was six, seven, eight years in the making. We’ve never beat those guys ever,” said Raiders head coach Decker Brown. “That’s the first time that Lawrence-Nelson has ever beat BDS and it’s a game I’ll never forget.”
The Eagles (3-1) hit their first basket of the game on a 3 by senior Cam Hoins. But from there, the Raiders held the Eagles scoreless for the remainder of the opening quarter. The Eagles only took five shots in the first eight minutes of the game and the Raiders took advantage.
“That first shot went in and I thought, 'OK, here we go, we’re going to do the same thing we’ve been doing.' But credit to Lawrence-Nelson, they stopped our transition game and they had the perfect game plan,” said Eagles head coach Dan Boshart.
The Raiders got three early points from senior Krayton Kucera and a trey from sophomore Sawyer Cox as time expired to take an 8-3 lead.
Kucera hit a triple to start the second quarter, giving the Raiders an 11-3 lead. The Eagles responded with back-to-back three-point field goals from Hoins and junior Seth Stengel to cut the lead to two points.
L-N got baskets from senior Keaton Mazour and juniors Nolan Ostdiek and Clay Williams to take a 17-14 halftime lead.
Kucera scored five points in the third quarter for the Raiders as they held the Eagles to just four points.
“They did what they had to do tonight and took away our inside game and forced us to take outside shots and tonight we couldn’t hit them,” Boshart said.
“We came in and didn’t want to give them any post touches," said Brown, "and I can’t say enough about what our posts did tonight, talking and switching. They knew they were going to have to bring it because those BDS guys are so strong. Our guys did their job and did exactly what we talked about."
The Eagles opened the final quarter on an 8-2 run, including a basket from senior Easton Weber, to tie the game at 26 points apiece with 2:45 left to play.
On the very next possession, Kucera, who had a game-high 17 points, nailed a trey for the Raiders to give them the lead once again.
“Krayton never came off the floor and he was dog-tired, but we needed him to hit that shot,” Brown said. “I told him big players make big shots and I asked the guys if anyone had a problem with Krayton shooting it three feet behind the arc and they all said no and he stepped up and made a big shot.”
Kucera went 3-for-5 from the free throw line down the stretch to seal the win.
“We always got to be the more physical team and this was our first real challenge of are we the more physical team. And Lawrence-Nelson was the more physical team tonight,” Boshart said. “We didn’t hit the shots we needed to hit and they got the rebound and so we didn’t have many put-back opportunities either."
BDS (3-1)....................3 11 4 8 — 26
L-N (3-1).......................8 9 7 9 — 33
BDS (26)
Jacob Beavers 1-1 0-0 2, Tanner Bolte 0-1 1-2 1, Cam Hoins 4-15 0-0 12, Zach Hoins 0-4 0-0 0, Jaron Norder 1-5 0-2 3, Seth Stengel 1-3 0-0 3, Easton Weber 3-5 0-0 6, Eli Weber 0-1 0-0 0.
Lawrence-Nelson (33)
Sawyer Cox 1-1 0-0 3, Connor Janda 0-0 0-0 0, Toby Kotinek 0-1 0-0 0, Krayton Kucera 5-16 4-7 17, Keaton Mazour 1-2 0-0 2, Nolan Ostdiek 2-4 1-4 7, Clay Williams 2-7 0-1 4.
Three-point field goals: BDS 6-18 (C. Hoins 4-13, Z. Hoins 0-1, Norder 1-3, Stengel 1-1) Lawrence-Nelson 4-15 (Cox 1-1, Kotinek 0-1, Kucera 3-11, Williams 0-2).