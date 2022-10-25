NELSON — Lawrence-Nelson and Giltner each had to win Tuesday night in the D-2, Subdistrict 7 tournament to advance to a district final.
Kara Menke made sure it was the host Raiders (15-16) moving on. She led the team with 10 kills in a sweep over Giltner 25-17, 25-21, 25-11 in Nelson.
“The girls fought really hard. Giltner is a good team. We knew that we had a good shot tonight and we played lights out,” said L-N head coach Nolan Kawata. “I told the girls that this was probably the most complete game of volleyball that they have played all season.”
The Raiders were in control at the service line where they had nine service aces. Four of those came from Emily Troudt. Claire Himmelberg added three and Hanna Skinner had two.
“One of my big things as a coach is to control what you can control and serving is definitely one of those things,” said Kawata. “They were really aggressive and they did a great job.”
Giltner and L-N were back-and-forth in the second set. The biggest lead was four points by the Hornets at 13-9. In that stretch, Haylee Scott had three kills and a block and Addison Wilson had a service ace.
But the Raiders found some momentum and tied the game at 13-13. L-N eventually pulled away, but Giltner put up a fight until Katelyn Mazour and Menke put away the Hornets with back-to-back kills to take set two.
“The second set is really not our thing, but I think if we come out with a big start then we can finish,” Kawata said. “I cannot put a thumb on why our second set is bad, but all season it has been that way and I think it’s the other teams making adjustments.”
In the third, L-N never trailed. The Raiders jumped out to an 8-2 lead before Giltner had to burn a timeout. Two kills from Menke and an ace from Himmelberg forced the pause.
After the timeout, L-N kept rolling with a 7-0 run before it was stopped by a service error.
But Giltner showed no quit. The Hornets’ Kailyn Wilson had two kills and two blocks in the final six points of the set.
L-N responded, though, with an 8-6 run to close out the sweep.
“Giltner had two great middles, and I liked our matchup against them. (We) got some blocks on them and we played some great defense tonight,” said Kawata, whose team will know its district final destination when seeding are announced Thursday..
Giltner finished its season at 9-21.