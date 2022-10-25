NELSON — Lawrence-Nelson and Giltner each had to win Tuesday night in the D-2, Subdistrict 7 tournament to advance to a district final.

Kara Menke made sure it was the host Raiders (15-16) moving on. She led the team with 10 kills in a sweep over Giltner 25-17, 25-21, 25-11 in Nelson.

