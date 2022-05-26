It wasn’t long ago when Moeller Field in Fremont was under a foot of water.
I remember the images on social media. I was sure there was a baseball diamond between those chain links — I’d played on it — but I swore Noah was boarding the animals in the dugout.
Remember those wicked, damaging storms in the spring of 2019?
Who could forget? Our state was one big puddle. And not in a good way.
Moeller Field, one of the (it seems few) remaining natural playing surfaces in the state, was a victim then and again received too much moisture this week to play baseball. No flooding, though.
It being unplayable, however, has put a damper on the start of the first season of Independence League Baseball.
Fremont’s team, the Moo, was set to host the Hastings Sodbusters for three games running Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
All were called off on the count of rain.
The call was easy to make Tuesday and Wednesday as a system sat over a chunk of the state for almost 48 hours.
Thursday’s postponement was more cautionary.
“Due to the totality of all the rain, field conditions, and travel considerations, we have made the difficult decision to postpone tonight’s game to an undetermined date,” the Moo tweeted just after 12 p.m. Thursday.
Not saying artificial turf would hold up much better, but I wonder if that’s in Fremont’s future?
One of the reasons Duncan Field was turfed in the fall of 2018 was the addition of the Sodbusters.
The natural surface required too much in maintenance and was torn to shreds at summer’s end with five teams playing games on it from March through August.
More and more athletic departments across all levels are adopting artificial playing surfaces.
The transition from grass to turf in Hastings required more than $300,000 to complete, but, I’d argue, so far has been worth every cent.
The teams in Hastings hardly have rainouts. At least not because of field conditions. A persistent rain would shut down any game, as it did the American Legion openers scheduled for Tuesday.
The Sodbusters — and collegiate summer baseball as a whole — can’t have rainouts.
While not focused on profits, they still need funds to operate. Those come through limited revenue in a limited window. The largest is sponsorship, the others are gate admission and concessions, namely alcohol.
Postponements are better than cancellations. These games with the Moo are expected to be made up later this summer. (It has only just begun, after all.)
Field playable or not, it was better to push Thursday’s contest. The Sodbusters have a road trip to Casper, Wyoming, Friday morning.
Playing the Moo in Fremont — a five-hour round bus trip — would have been a wasted trip.
We all want baseball
I received emails weekly asking for insight on the Sodbusters’ lawsuits.
“Are they going to play? Opening day is so close!”
You know how these things go; lawsuits get dragged out. Heck, the Sodbusters and their group of six defectors — the bulk of the new Independence League — had court dates pushed and pushed.
All part of the process. A little bit of gamesmanship on both sides?
The defectors won. Well, they’re playing baseball, at least.
Win is an arbitrary term. There’s more to be decided.
But one league has 10 teams, the other lost seven of its 12 and is scrambling to replace them.
A new addition to our old friend the Expedition League: the North Iowa Ragin’ Roosters. Support ’em like hell, Bancroft, Iowa. All 719 of you.
There’s also the pilot franchise Red River Pilots in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
We’ll see some of our new friends in the next couple weeks, starting with the Nebraska Prospects — a team of graduated high school seniors that will play only on the road this summer; and the North Platte Plainsmen, who should have just been named the “Buffalo Bill” Codys.
The Sodbusters will open at home with the Spearfish Sasquatch next Tuesday.
But first a series in Wyoming, where there are now two league opponents. The new one, the Gem City Bison.
Bison? Cool.
Gem City? Even cooler.
That’d be the nickname for Laramie, a place named after a fur-trapper.
Why “Gem City?” Because Laramie was home to the first electrical plant in the Rocky Mountains.
One other team Sodbusters fans might not have heard of, the Canyon County Spuds. That’s because they’re in Idaho, 16 hours from here.
We won’t see them this year, either.
But we will see baseball. And lots of it.
Good days, warm nights are ahead.
Hopefully not much more rain. (Sorry, farmers.)
Will Reynolds is sports editor of the Hastings Tribune. His email is wreynolds@hastingstribune.com.