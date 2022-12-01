From his first day on the job, Todd Raridon had a bone to pick with his return to Hastings College.
It wasn’t about the school or the town or which side of Lynn Farrell Arena the Broncos’ bench was located (more on that later).
It was about the travel — specifically to Jamestown, North Dakota.
“Jamestown is a little different for me. I’ll have to get used to Jamestown,” he said during his introductory press conference in March.
“But they’re in the conference so you gotta play them.”
Jamestown hasn’t been a Great Plains Athletic Conference member long — and may not be for much longer with other schools in the Dakotas and Minnesota seeking realignment.
The Jimmies, though, are the furthest geographically from Hastings, a trip of about 480 miles by charter bus.
It’s a trip every team in the conference dreads, whether they admit it or not. Not to mention a strain on financials for a 16-hour round trip.
When Raridon’s job at Nebraska Wesleyan took him into the formation of the GPAC, there was no Jamestown.
There was barely the addition of the schools in South Dakota — Dakota Wesleyan and Mount Marty — which prompted the name change from the Nebraska-Iowa Athletic Conference.
For the last 18 years, Raridon’s travel schedule has been far less rigorous.
“Our longest road trip in the (College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin) was 2 1/2 hours,” Raridon compared during his introduction.
Hastings College hall of fame radio broadcaster Mike Will, who often travels with the team, countered, “Jamestown is beautiful!”
Raridon won the argument: “In the winter?”
That’s when the Broncos will be making the trip — this weekend, actually.
Raridon’s team is undefeated to this point in the season, 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the GPAC. The Broncos did suffer an exhibition loss at Augustana 59-50 on Sunday that does not count against their record.
“We’re not close to where we need to be right now,” Raridon said. “I still feel like there is a long way to go. There’s some players who have not met expectations who I think can, and there are some who I think are over-exceeding my expectations right now.
“It’s just going to take time, and we’ve been fortunate so far through eight games but have a long way to go.”
Raridon, 64, has already made noticeable changes to the program.
Like switching the Broncos’ home bench to the north side of the gym from the south, where it always sat.
“I didn’t want to walk that far,” he said with a laugh. “It just makes sense for us to do that. Our locker room is right by that bench. There was no real reason.
“Why would you cross? It doesn’t make sense, but that’s me.”
Hastings College already has more wins this season than it did a season ago in Bill Gavers’ final year.
The Broncos were 7-23 and went 76 days without a victory while losing 16 straight games.
If Raridon’s Broncos can reach 13 wins this season, they’d eclipse the total from the previous two seasons.
As a player from 1976-80, Raridon helped Hastings College win 97 games in four years and secure four conference championships.
The Broncos’ last conference crown was won in 1991, when they tied with Raridon’s Nebraska Wesleyan PrairieWolves.
Raridon had assisted Jerry Schmutte at NWU for nine seasons before assuming the head coaching role from 1989-2004. The PrairieWolves won six conference titles under Raridon, their worst record was 14-12.
He went on to win 312 games in Naperville, Illinois, coaching North Central College, at the Division III level. Raridon entered his first season at HC with 581 total collegiate coaching victories.
“You’re not going to find anybody in this room who hates losing more than me,” Raridon told the media at his introduction.
His Broncos have yet to get into the teeth of the GPAC, but will start that grind on Friday against the fifth-ranked Jamestown Jimmies (7-1, 2-1), then face Dakota Wesleyan (2-4, 1-2) Saturday in Mitchell, S.D.
“I think you find out a lot about your team, especially, on the road against a good team,” Raridon said. “That’s the challenge for our players right now is traveling … You’re going into an arena against good, physical competition. This league is physical and to be successful in the league you have to match that and exceed those expectations.”
Through eight games, the Broncos aren’t atop any of the conference’s statistical categories as a team. But their collective effort is what’s won them games.
Hastings is second in offensive rebounding, averaging 10.5 per game, which trails only Jamestown (12.5), tied for third in field goal percentage, but third in turnovers (13.3 per game). Jamestown is last with just 8.8 per game.
“We have to take care of the basketball and be able to share the basketball,” Raridon said. “Execute what we have offensively and be able to rebound. So far rebounding has been one of the pleasant surprises, for me anyway. We’ve out-rebounded some teams and we just need to continue to do that against bigger teams.”
Jamestown’s 6-foot-9 senior Mason Walters leads the GPAC in scoring with 30.1 points per outing and is second with 10.1 rebounds. The Jimmies average 89.6 points per game.
“We’re playing one of the best post players in our conference and maybe the NAIA as far as countrywide,” Raridon said. “We really have our hands full there and they also have terrific perimeter shooters in Jamestown. Same thing with Dakota Wesleyan. We have to play at a high level.”
While Raridon seeks progress in restoring the Broncos’ national prominence, he finds comfort in the community where his collegiate basketball journey began.
“I think when you’re away from it, you don’t appreciate it,” he said in March.
“This college has such a rich tradition of basketball history. They’ve had great coaches. It starts with Lynn Farrell. I can’t go back further than that, but it starts with Doc, goes to Mike Trader, goes to Lance Creech, goes to Bill Gavers — all of them well-respected coaches across the country.
“I’m just lucky to be following those guys and just hope that we can keep this tradition, raise this tradition, if you will, of Hastings College basketball.”
So far, so good.