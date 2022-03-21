Hastings College announced through a press release Monday that Todd Raridon will be the next Bronco men's basketball coach.
There will be an introductory press conference held inside Lynn Farrell Arena Wednesday at noon.
Raridon is a 1980 graduate of Hastings College. He spent the past 18 years at North Central College, an NCAA Division III school in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Illinois.
"Having the opportunity to hire a highly respected veteran coach with ties to the campus led us to bringing Todd Raridon back to Hastings College," said B.J. Pumroy, the college's director of athletics, through a press release. "Coach Raridon's long history of success on the floor and in the campus communities makes this an appealing opportunity to increase the level of play and community connection for the team."
In his 17 seasons leading North Central College, Raridon compiled a 290-145 win-loss record, ranking him as the winningest coach in program history.
In 31 years total as a collegiate head coach, Raridon owns a record of 559-270, placing him eighth among active NCAA Division III coaches and 30th all-time in Division III in coaching victories.
"I want to thank President (Rich) Lloyd, Athletic Director B.J. Pumroy, Gary Freeman and Mike Trader from the Hastings College Foundation for the opportunity to return home and be part of this outstanding institution", Raridon said in the release. "The people made this college a special place while I was an undergraduate and it’s still true today."
North Central won three College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) championships and five CCIW tournament titles under Raridon.
The Cardinals also made eight appearances in the national tournament, recorded the school's most wins in a season (28), and received its first No. 1 ranking.
Prior to North Central, Raridon spent 15 seasons at Nebraska Wesleyan, where he had a 269-125 record. He won six conference championships and advanced the PrairieWolves to the national tournament seven times, including the 1997 national final.
"Coach Raridon's history indicates leading teams to competitive excellence. Our program at Hastings College has dropped off in success over the years, and having the opportunity to regain that excellence is something we are looking forward to," said Pumroy. "His experience in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and our previous conference (Nebraska Iowa Athletic Conference) will pay dividends for our future."
"The GPAC is a conference that is respected throughout the country," Raridon added. "I’ve witnessed it up close and look forward to the challenges of competing in the league."
A native of McCook, Raridon attended and played basketball at Hastings College, where he was a four-year letterman under Lynn Farrell. He was named HC Alumni Coach of the Year in 2013.
Raridon inherits a program coming off a season in which they finished 7-23 and last place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Their seven wins were the program's second-lowest total since 1960-61.
Said Raridon: "I’m thrilled to lead the basketball program that has had so many great players and coaches over the years."