It didn't take long for the emotions to hit Todd Raridon.
They stemmed from the magnitude and finality of a moment 42 years in the making.
As Hastings College athletic director B.J. Pumroy introduced him as the school's new head men's basketball coach Wednesday, Raridon's hands nervously tapped the table.
When he spoke for the first time, his voice quivered.
"It's great to be back to Hastings," Raridon opened, wearing a navy blue suit and crimson tie. "It means a lot coming home."
The hiring of Raridon, a 1980 graduate of Hastings College, was announced Monday via press release.
The school officially held a news conference for the new coach Wednesday inside his new workplace, Lynn Farrell Arena, with a crowd of about 30 former teammates, coaches, media, staff and members of the community.
In his opening statement, Raridon rang off many thank yous: To those who recruited back him to Hastings. To the college's brass. To all the people who reached out with congratulations.
"The administration definitely sold me on this place," he said.
Raridon took a long pause when he began to thank his former employer, North Central College.
"I do want to thank North Central," he started. "Eighteen years there. It meant a lot to me. I'll miss my staff, my players. It was really a great run. I want to thank them for all they've done, but I feel like this challenge was the best for me, for my family."
Raridon said it would have been quite easy to stay put.
His team in Naperville, Illinois, was set up for another successful run next year.
"I'm not going to deny that," he said. "But this is a special place for me."
It's where as player from 1976-80, Raridon helped the Broncos win 97 games in four years.
He then moved on to assist Nebraska Wesleyan for nine seasons under Jerry Schmutte before assuming the head coaching role from 1989-2004.
He departed suddenly following the '04 season for the NCAA Division III North Central job, where he spent the last 18 seasons.
He won 312 games in Naperville and has 581 total collegiate coaching victories.
"You're not going to find anybody in this room who hates losing more than me," Raridon said.
In 2013, North Central won a school record 28 games and reached the national semifinals.
Raridon's teams finished just two seasons under .500 and many well above the midline during a run that featured three College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) championships and five CCIW tournament titles.
He inherits a Hastings College program that won 13 games over Bill Gavers' last two years of a nine-year run.
The Broncos were 7-23 this season and went 76 days without a victory while losing 16 straight games.
"They have some good pieces, they really do," Raridon said. "They were in a lot of close games, they just didn’t finish them. We just have to find a way to get them to finish those games on a positive note."
Raridon said Wednesday he wasn't actively seeking other jobs.
Hastings College began its poach this winter, gauging his interest.
Though intrigued, he politely asked to conclude the season before any serious conversations took place.
After North Central concluded its 17-10 season by falling to Elmhurst University in the CCIW conference tournament final, Raridon returned to Hastings, saw the town, toured the school, and then gave his commitment.
"I think when you’re away from it, you don’t appreciate it," he said. "When I had a chance to get back here and talk to the people, I can’t express my gratitude enough for those people."
Raridon also noted the revitalization of downtown Hastings and the upgrades to the Hastings College campus.
That includes Lynn Farrell Arena, named after the coach Raridon played for, which wasn't yet conceptualized by the time Raridon moved on to coaching at Nebraska Wesleyan.
"It's a beautiful facility," Raridon said.
He hopes it soon holds similar memories like those he possesses of Kiewit Gymnasium, where Bronco basketball was played until 2002.
"Other than it was gutted," Raridon said of his recent visit to the old venue, "I had a lot of memories coming back from there."
The new coach has lofty goals, including a Great Plains Athletic Conference championship. The Broncos haven't won a conference title since 1991 in the Nebraska Iowa Athletic Conference.
Raridon, who won four conference crowns as a player, said he's kept tabs on Hastings College and the GPAC.
"I have a keen interest in what goes on here as an alum," he said.
Raridon's biggest aspiration is to return the program first to regional notability, then to national prominence.
"This college has such a rich tradition of basketball history," he said. "They’ve had great coaches. It starts with Lynn Farrell. I can’t go back further than that, but it starts with Doc, goes to Mike Trader, goes to Lance Creech, goes to Bill Gavers — all of them well-respected coaches across the country.
"I’m just lucky to be following those guys and just hope that we can keep this tradition, raise this tradition, if you will, of Hastings College basketball."