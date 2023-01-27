RAVENNA — In perhaps the first of several battles between highly rated Ravenna and Centura, the Bluejays struck the first blow.

Tori Sklenar produced game-high totals with 21 points and 14 rebounds, leading No. 4-rated Ravenna to a 53-40 home-court victory over the No. 3 Centurions Friday night in a Class D-1 marquee matchup. Sklenar, a 5-foot-7 senior guard, scored 14 second-quarter points as the Bluejays (17-1) won their 17th consecutive game.

