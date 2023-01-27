RAVENNA — In perhaps the first of several battles between highly rated Ravenna and Centura, the Bluejays struck the first blow.
Tori Sklenar produced game-high totals with 21 points and 14 rebounds, leading No. 4-rated Ravenna to a 53-40 home-court victory over the No. 3 Centurions Friday night in a Class D-1 marquee matchup. Sklenar, a 5-foot-7 senior guard, scored 14 second-quarter points as the Bluejays (17-1) won their 17th consecutive game.
“Tori hit some big shots, but honestly what I think set the tone for us — especially in the first three quarters and even in the fourth — was our defense,” said Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby, a Minden native. “I thought we played pretty good defense and I thought we did a pretty good job on (Sydney) Davis, especially the first three quarters, making her work for stuff and not giving them easy baskets inside.
“I thought our defensive intensity was pretty good.”
Centura was 1-of-8 from the field in the first quarter and shot 28.1% (16-of-57) for the game, including going 4-of-28 from 3-point range. The Centurions also committed nine of their 19 turnovers in the first eight minutes.
“We’ve got to shoot well to beat (Ravenna) — we don’t have the physical size to bang around in the low post,” Centura coach Laethion Brown said. “That’s not really who we are or how we’re built.”
Kailey Coghlan scored 10 points for the Centurions (15-2). Davis, a 6-foot senior who picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter, added nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots, adding to her school-record total.
In addition to Sklenar’s double-double, Kennedy Hurt had 10 points and eight assists for Ravenna. Aspyn Wick finished with eight points, Morgyn Fiddelke scored seven and Sarah McKeon gave the Bluejays seven points and seven rebounds off the bench.
Maulsby said Ravenna executed well on offense in the first three quarters. The Bluejays shot 48.3% (14-of-29) in the first 24 minutes, building their largest lead at 40-18 when Hurt found McKeon with a lob pass inside for a basket to beat the third-quarter buzzer.
“Especially when they would bring Davis out on some of our guards, we had some advantages inside that we wanted to look at,” Maulsby said. “Honestly, we have just played together enough that we’re good at reading overplays and backdoors and screening and things like that.
“That’s part of having a veteran group and understanding how to play the game.”
Leading 9-7 early in the second quarter, Ravenna broke the game open when Sklenar went on a personal 11-0 run, including three 3-pointers, to put the Bluejays ahead 20-7 with 4:54 left before halftime. Sklenar, who finished 5 of 9 from beyond the arc, added another second-quarter trey to help the Bluejays take a 30-13 lead at the intermission.
“(Sklenar) is a tough guard because you can’t give her space because she can shoot the 3,” Brown said. “You’ve got to get out on her tight, but she has a quick first step, she can get to the rack and she has good length and she creates contact first, which is essential for finishing at the rim.
“We knew at some point that (Sklenar) was going to get hot. We just didn’t put a run together of our own.”
However, the Centurions did find some success with full-court pressure, especially in the second half. Ravenna committed 19 of its 29 turnovers after halftime, including 10 in the fourth quarter, as Centura outscored the Bluejays 22-13.
“Some of it is that we’ve got to learn to slow down,” Maulsby said. “We have one speed and it’s always fast, fast, fast. We have to learn that it’s OK to run some clock and take some possessions.
“That was some of it and some of it was (Centura) plays good defense, too. “They get out and pressure and they try to make you uncomfortable, so at times it was definitely ugly and that’s something we have to clean up, going forward.”
Based on the first meeting, Maulsby said he expects to see more full-court pressure from the Centurions should the two teams play again.
“I’m guessing we’re going to see more of the press with the way we handled it there in the fourth quarter for a while,” Maulsby said. “Here’s the thing: We already play each other a lot, so there will be adjustments. I’m sure they’ll do stuff and we’ll do stuff, matchup-wise and things like that.
“It was a fun atmosphere and a fun game. Hopefully, we get a chance to see them again a couple more times.”
The possibility of a rematch seems likely as Centura and Ravenna are the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, for next week’s LouPlatte Conference Tournament. The Bluejays and Centurions are also in the same subdistrict.
“We’re planning to see them again and we hope to strap up a better gameplan and shoot the ball a little bit better and it will be a fistfight again,” said Brown, whose team was able to cut its deficit to 11 points late in the fourth quarter. “We’ll find a way, but they controlled it tonight.”
Centura...............3 10 5 22 — 40
Ravenna............7 23 10 13 — 53
Centura (15-2)
Kailey Coghlan 3-17 1-1 10, Kyra Wooden 2-8 1-2 5, Taya Christensen 2-11 0-0 4, Sydney Davis 4-9 1-2 9, Paige Crawford 3-5 0-0 6, Ella Rasmussen 0-0 1-2 1, Katie Hadenfeldt 1-4 0-0 3, Lakota Chelewski 1-1 0-0 2, Hope McDonald 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-57 4-7 40.
Ravenna (17-1)
Tori Sklenar 6-12 4-4 21, Aspyn Wick 4-7 0-1 8, Morgyn Fiddelke 1-3 5-10 7, Claire Coulter 0-0 0-0 0, Kennedy Hurt 2-9 5-6 10, Sarah McKeon 3-5 1-2 7, Kellie Huryta 0-0 0-0 0, Kassidy Hurt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-36 15-23 53.
Three-point goals—Centura 4-28 (Coghlan 3-14, Wooden 0-1, Christensen 0-4, Davis 0-1, Crawford 0-2, Hadenfeldt 1-4, McDonald 0-2), Ravenna 6-18 (Sklenar 5-9, Wick 0-2, Fiddelke 0-2, Ke.Hurt 1-4, McKeon 0-1). Fouled out—Wooden, Crawford. Rebounds—Centura 31 (Davis 10), Ravenna 41 (Sklenar 14). Assists—Centura 10 (Davis 3), Ravenna 10 (Ke.Hurt 8). Turnovers—Centura 19, Ravenna 29. Total fouls—Centura 22, Ravenna 14.