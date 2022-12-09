GOTHENBURG — Adams Central’s win over Gothenburg can be explained through one statistic from Friday night:
In rebounds: Patriots 42, Swedes 15.
While not the stat that’s shown on the scoreboard, it’s a stat that when broken down often draws an obvious conclusion.
Adams Central won the game 54-37 over the Class C-1 preseason No. 6 Swedes (2-1). The fourth-ranked Patriots (3-0) did so with only eight offensive rebounds.
Their 34 defensive rebounds shined light on the struggles Gothenburg experienced shooting the basketball, but also the good defense they played.
“I thought we challenged a lot of their shots,” said AC coach Evan Smith. “They didn’t get a lot of clean looks… They do some good things and obviously they’ve got some kids who feel like they can hit some shots because they send it any time they can. I think it was a good defensive effort on our part, limiting those opportunities.”
The rebounding margin, Smith said, was tops among those he could remember during his tenure as AC’s coach.
“This was probably our best rebounding night in a long time, since I’ve been here, just in overall checking out, going after the ball,” Smith said. “When you limit their opportunities to one (Gothenburg had two offensive rebounds), and playing as good of defense as we are, it makes it really challenging.”
So, too, does the scoring balance of the Patriots, who boasted four players in double figures Friday.
Rachel Goodon scored 10 of her game-high 15 points in the first quarter. Megyn Scott, Lauryn Scott and Kadi Kimberly each added 11 points for Adams Central.
Kimberly had three 3-pointers off the bench, two in the third quarter to help the Patriots build a 25-point lead.
“She can stroke it and she proved it tonight,” Smith said of Kimberly’s 4-for-7 performance. “She has a really good shot and she’s put a ton of time and effort in. I’m really happy for her as a senior to come into a game and hit some crucial shots.”
Kimberly became a necessary contributor Friday with Gothenburg packing the paint in an effort to halt the scoring of the 6-foot-3 Goodon and the Scott sisters.
“Our girls were able to find her in the open spot and she stepped in a hit some really good ones,” Smith said.
Gothenburg countered with Ellarey Harm’s nine points and eight each from Ashlyn Richeson and Clara Evert.
AC (3-0)...............18 17 12 7 — 54
Gothenburg (2-1).11 11 4 11 — 37
Adams Central (54)
Gracie Weichman 2-3 0-0 4, Megyn Scott 5-10 1-2 11, Kylie Lancaster 0-1 0-0 0, Lauryn Scott 5-9 0-0 11, Rachel Goodon 6-13 3-4 15, Briley Nienhueser 1-3 0-0 2, Kadi Kimberly 4-7 0-0 11. Totals: 23-46 4-6 54.
Gothenburg (37)
Ashlyn Richeson 3-11 2-2 8, Kynlee Strauser 3-10 0-0 6, Clara Evert 3-6 2-5 8, Aubrey O’Hare 2-8 0-0 6, Ellarey Harm 4-11 0-0 9, Taryn O’Hare 0-1 0-0 0, Emily Cornwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 15-49 4-7 37.
Three-point goals—AC 4-113 (Weichman 0-1, Lancaster 0-1, L. Scott 1-3, Goodon 0-1, Nienhueser 0-1, Kimberly 3-6); G 3-25 (Richeson 0-6, Strauser 0-6, Evert 0-1, A. O’Hare 2-6, Harm 1-3, T. O’Hare 0-1, Cornwell 0-1). Rebounds—AC 42 (L. Scott 12); G 15 (Strauser, Evert 4). Turnovers—AC 17; G 8.