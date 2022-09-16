RED CLOUD — With 2:37 left in the first quarter Friday night, the Red Cloud football team was down 22-8 to Pawnee City.
The Warriors then went on to outscore the Indians 47-8 the rest of the way for a 55-30 victory in a rematch of last year's opening round of the six-man playoffs.
Red Cloud is now 3-0. Pawnee City is 2-1.
Andy Maloley, Pawnee City’s bruising 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior running back answered Red Cloud’s opening touchdown — a 25-yard pass from Ben Eley to Caden Fry — with a touchdown of his own. Maloley scored on a run of 42 yards on Pawnee City’s first play on offense.
Red Cloud also gave up a pair of interceptions in the first quarter.
“Maloley, he’s a big, fast, strong kid,” Red Cloud head coach Jason Heldt said. “You saw that first touch of the game he goes and scores. I was like, ‘Oh man.’ Defensively we got some stuff shored up. We got guys in position.”
Pawnee City’s final score of the game came midway through the second quarter when Jett Farwell rushed for a 15-yard touchdown.
Eley had a couple more rushing touchdowns for Red Cloud and connected with Fry for an 18-yard touchdown with 4:37 left in the first half for a halftime score of 35-30.
“We play maybe six, eight guys,” Heldt said. “So we really preach being in shape and try to base ourselves around being in as good of condition as we can. Early we might have teams that can play with us but hopefully in the second half we’ll be in better shape.”
Red Cloud came into Friday’s game against Pawnee City having previously defeated Meridian 63-14 and Dorchester 53-14.
The starters played the first half in those games and then didn’t play the rest of the game.
“Which is good because we have a lot of young guys that need to play,” Heldt said.
But the starters did not get the full game experience. Possibly as a result of limited play early in the season, Red Cloud players dealt with cramps throughout Friday’s game.
Friday’s victory, though, was especially sweet.
Not only was it the fifth-ranked six man team defeating the sixth-ranked team, but Red Cloud avenged last year’s first-round playoff loss when Pawnee City defeated Red Cloud 54-46.
Pawnee City has to come to Red Cloud for three games in fairly close succession, including the regular season and playoffs last year and then third game of this season.
“We had really high expectations last year,” Heldt said. “Get the No. 4 seed going into the playoffs and these guys came in and just outplayed us that night and beat us. We’ve been hanging on to that all year. We wanted to play well tonight and the second we really did, I think.”