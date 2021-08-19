BLUE HILL — Ellie Janda is the lone state qualifier back for Red Cloud/Blue Hill this fall, expecting to finish her high school cross country career with a fourth state meet appearance in as many tries.
Janda’s best finish at state came as a sophomore when she crossed 51st in 22 minutes, 20.4 seconds at Kearney Country Club.
Four other girls were letter winners in 2020. They are junior Sarah Crowder, and sophomores Libby Macklin, Arica Hartman, and Jaelyn Himmelberg. Freshman Josie Kirschner is also out for the team this fall.
Kyle Hubl and Luke Olsen are the only two returning letterman for the Warcat boys team. Both are sophomores.
Also on the team are senior Aiden Piel, sophomores James Wirtes and Jontahan head, and freshman Daniel Wirtes.
The Warcats open the season at Brickyard Park for the Hastings warmup meet. Districts are OCt. 14 and the state meet is Oct. 22.
2021 schedule
Aug. 26 at Hastings; Sept. 2 at Superior; Sept. 9 at Fairbury; Sept. 14 at Minden; Sept. 21 at Franklin; Sept. 27 at UNK invite; Sept. 30 Twin Valley Conference meet; Oct. 7 at McCool Junction; Oct. 14 at districts; Oct. 22 state meet