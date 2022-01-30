RED CLOUD — The Red Cloud/Blue Hill wrestling team is in the midst of its best season in quite some time. The Warcats put another exclamation mark on the year with a tourney victory on Saturday when they won their home invite.
Nick Lonowski, who has been the Warcats' head coach for the last six seasons, said there's just something extra special about winning the home tournament.
"Winning our home tournament is awesome," Lonowski said. "Our home tournament gives many people who are not our regular fans an opportunity to come watch. Having a big home crowd makes it very special for the kids."
Red Cloud/Blue Hill had three wrestlers take first place in their respective weight classes, in addition to two more that were in the finals of their brackets. That group has been a key part in making this season as much of a success as it has been for the Warcats.
"Not only have many of our guys improved from last year to this year, but many of them have been making big strides throughout the season," Lonowski said. "We have a group of wrestlers who we can always count on to score us quite a few points at a tournament. Throughout the year, that group has been growing larger and larger.
"For example, early on in the year our 160 pounder, Klayton Niles, was scoring a few points at each tournament. Now he’s medaling and winning tournaments. We also have been getting consistently high points from our 126 pound freshman, Carter Auten. When kids like that are stepping up and winning big matches and scoring big points for our team, we are able to do a lot of damage"
Warcats' 138-pounder Caden Trew won his bracket after going 5-0 and recording three pins. Brooks Armstrong (145) and Klayton Niles (160) both also took the top spot on the podium. Armstrong, who is now 28-5 on the year, pinned three of his opponents and notched a tech fall in the other match, while Niles bounced back from a first-round loss to win his next three matches via pin to claim the title.
Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Aiden Piel was second in the 120-pound weight class after losing the first-place match to Grant Haussermann of Franklin in an 8-4 decision. Haussermann was the only wrestler to beat Peil, who went 3-2 on the day and improved to 27-6 on the season. Riley Lambrecht also took silver in the 152-pound weight class, going 4-1 on the day.
The tournament win gives the Warcats some momentum heading into the district tournament, which is set for Feb. 11 in O'Neill. Until then, Red Cloud/Blue Hill has two more competitions, including the conference tournament.
"As we are getting closer and closer to districts, our kids just need to maintain the focus we’ve had for the last few weeks," Lonowski said. "We won the team title at Shelton, finished runner-up to a very tough Thayer Central team at their invite, and most recently won our home tournament. Our guys have definitely turned it on lately. We just need to make sure we stay healthy and this focus and dedication continues into districts in a few weeks."
Franklin was fourth in the team race with 89 points. Haussermann won first place in the 126-pound bracket, going 5-0 in the tournament. Kenesaw placed fifth behind two gold-medal performances from Nickolas Kuehn (132) and Sean Duffy (182). Kuehn improved to 31-1 after going 5-0 on Saturday with four pins. Duffy had four pins en route to his 4-0 day.
Wilcox-Hildreth (29) was eighth and Harvard (26) was ninth. Graiden Ritner led the Falcons with a third-place finish, while Harvard's Lathem Schumm and Eric Villalbaso both took third place in their brackets.
Boys team results
1, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 129 1/2; 2, Maxwell 127; 3, Belleville-Republic County 102; 4, Franklin 89; 5, Kenesaw 70; 6, Southwest 55 1/2; 7, Shelton 47; 8, Wilcox-Hildreth 29; 9, Harvard 26; 10, Osborne 22; 11, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian 9
Boys individual results
106 — 1, Sebastian Sauceda, Shel; 2, Kyler Carraher, Fra; 3, Wyatt Heessel, Max; 4, Gavin Peterson, W-H
113 — 1, Owen Weatherhead, BRC; 2, Gunner Spotanski, Shel
120 — 1, Grant Haussermann, Fra; 2, Aiden Piel, RC/BH; 3, Graiden Ritner, W-H; 4, Mitchel Stritt, SW
126 — 1, Carter VanPelt, SW; 2, Keller Twohig, Fra; 3, Braydon Binder, HTMM; 4, Carter Auten, RC/BH
132 — 1, Nickolas Kuehn, Ken; 2, Jacob Kerns, SW; 3, Hunter Reynolds, BRC; 4, Easton Messersmith, Max
138 — 1, Caden Trew, RC/BH; 2, Alex Dyke, BRC; 3, Lathem Schumm, Har; 4, Lorance Davis, Fra
145 — 1, Brooks Armstrong, RC/BH; 2, Jordan Williams, BRC; 3, Riley Miller, Max; 4, Ryder Prescott, Ken
152 — 1, Jacob Tobey, Max; 2, Riley Lambrecht, RC/BH; 3, Jacob Leighton, Max; 4, Silas Purdy, Ken
160 — 1, Klayton Niles, RC/BH; 2, Cyrrus Messersmith, Max; 3, Eric Villalbaso, Har; 4, Blake Steer, Ken
170 — 1, Chris Heise, Osb; 2, Ayden Steffens, Max; 3, Carson Simmons, BRC; 4, Alec Lounsbury, RC/BH
182 — 1, Sean Duffy, Ken; 2, Barett Haussermann, Fra; 3, Jake Hodson, RC/BH; 4, Logan Knaus, W-H
195 — 1, Jaycob Young, Maz; 2, Jacob Harrison, Fra; 3, Joshua Shelly, BRC; 4, Mason Johnson, W-H
220 — 1, Kayden Stubbs, Max; 2, Clayton Hardy, SW; 3, Brody Fischer, RC/BH
285 — 1, Sam Stewart, Shel; 2, Ayden Polansky, BRC; 3, Gabe Toelle, Max
Girls team results
1, Fairbury 42; 2, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 29 1/2; 3, Southwest 18; 4, Harvard 7
Girls individual results
114 — 1, Ambie Custard, SW; 2, Lily Gomez, RC/BH; 3, Maria Perez, Har
132 — 1, Patricia Arroyo, RC/BH; 2, Alea Broschkowski, Fair; 3, Arica Hartman, RC/BH
152 — 1, Heidi Ramos, Fair
185 — 1, Makena Schramm, Fair; 2, Arielle Perez, Fair