BLUE HILL — Unlike many of its first-year opponents, Red Cloud/Blue Hill girls wrestling team entered the season with experience on the mat.
With all three of its wrestlers having logged time on the boys team, they now seem poised to make some noise going forward for their fledgling team, co-head coach Nick Lonowski said. The challenge at this point is finding opponents to compete with as teams across the state work to establish their programs.
“We’ve had to travel quite a ways trying to find the girls meets,” Lonowski said. “Being a small Class C size school, it’s hard to find other schools with teams our size that have girls.”
When they do wrestle, the girls have all scored wins, some against ranked opponents. Senior Lily Gomez leads the team in wins with 10 wins in 14 tries. Currently ranked No. 4 by the NSWCA at 107 pounds, she has bested the No. 5-ranked wrestler and held her own in a 2-point loss to the No. 2 contender.
“She’s been a really nice surprise,” Lonowski said of Gomez. “She’s really stepped it up this year and come into her own. She’s now looking on to the next level at colleges in a couple of different places.”
Sophomore Patty Arroyo has won 11 of her 12 matches this season despite wrestling with a shoulder injury. Lonowski thinks it is just a matter of time before she breaks out as a top contender in her weight class.
“She’s had her ups and downs, but right now she’s getting her rhythm and wrestling really well,” he said. “She scored a lot of team points for us on our boys varsity team last year and is pretty mentally tough battling injuries.”
At 3-8, Hartman is the least experienced of the trio, having joined the team with no previous wrestling experience last season. Her determination and willingness to “brush away the hard matches and keep coming back for more” is commendable, Lonowski said.
“She’s always excited for more,” he said. “Hopefully her time will come.”
Though finding matches continues to pose a challenge going forward, Lonowski said he is expecting big things from Gomez in post season competition.
“She’s wrestling with the top-notch girls and holding her own,” he aid. “She has a chance to make state and maybe even medal.”
Lonowski said he expects girls wrestling to become a staple among girls sports offerings at the high school level across the state. And though his team continues to face challenges as it seeks out tournaments enable the boys and girls teams to stay together, he believes the program will ultimately prove beneficial to female athletes looking to stay fit through the winter months.
“It’s really opening up a lot of opportunities for our girl athletes who maybe wouldn’t have done a winter sport otherwise,” he said. “All our girls will have the opportunity to wrestle at districts and hopefully qualify at state. I think our program will continue to grow.
“Our No. 1 goal now is to stay healthy. We’ve been hit by the injury and sickness bug the last couple weeks but it seems like we might finally be getting over that. It would be nice to qualify one, two, or even all three of our girls for state.”