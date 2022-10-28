RED CLOUD — Red Cloud planned to forget about last year’s first-round playoff loss to Pawnee City when it took the field against Hampton Friday night.
The fourth-seeded Warriors (8-1), indeed, left last year behind. They came out fast and found the end zone often in a dominating win over Hampton 60-14.
“I thought we came out with a very good start,” said Red Cloud head coach Jason Heldt, whose team will host No. 5 Parkview Christian — a 61-27 winner over Southwest — in next week’s quarterfinals.
The Red Cloud offense came out with high intensity. The Warriors scored on all three of their first quarter possessions. Ben Ely got the Warriors on the board first with a five-yard rushing touchdown and added a seven-yard score. Sam Dilley had a two-yard score to give the Warriors the 24-0 lead after a quarter.
“We blocked really well down the field. In the first half we really moved the ball well down the field and did what we needed to do,” said Heldt. “It was nice for Sam (Dilley) to find himself in the end zone. He does a really nice job of blocking for us and so it was nice for him to find the end zone.”
Red Cloud kept its momentum in the second quarter, adding 16 more points with a pair of touchdowns by Ely. He ran it in from 34 yards and tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Caden Trew on fourth down.
The Warrior defense came up big in the first half as well, creating three turnovers and forcing three punts.
Red Cloud picked up where it left off in the first half with an opening drive touchdown by Gage Ely, who took it in from 13 yards out. Dilley added another score from 12 yards out to extend the lead to 52-0.
No. 12 Hampton (5-4) got on the board late in the third quarter with Evan Pankoke punching it in from four yards out.
By this time both teams have their second team squads on the field. Zech Zepeda punched in the final score for Red Cloud on a 17-yard run.
“He is very fun to have around. He has some pretty quick feet and he is fast. He also does some pretty good things on our special teams as well,” Heldt said of Zepeda.
Hampton added one more score, a 40-yard run from Jack Bullis.
“(Bullis) had a good year coming in, rushing for over 1,000 yards and we had to slow him down a little bit, so I was happy the way we played,” Heldt said.
Hampton (5-4)..........................0 0 6 8— 14
Red Cloud (8-1)..................24 16 16 6 — 60
RC — Ben Ely 5 run (conversion good)
RC — Sam Dilley 2 run (conversion good)
RC — Ben Ely 7 run (conversion good)
RC — Ben Ely 34 run (conversion good)
RC — Trew 31 pass from Ben Ely (conversion failed)
RC — Gage Ely 13 run (conversion good)
RC — Dilley 12 run (conversion good)
H — Pankoke 4 run (conversion failed)
RC — Zech Sepeda 17 run (conversion failed)
H — Jack Bullis 40 run (conversion good)