Red Cloud got some payback against Kenesaw by downing the Blue Devils 42-35 in a subdistrict play-in game Monday.
The Warriors will now face Hastings St. Cecilia on Tuesday in a Class D-1, Subdistrict 8 game at STC’s Chapman Gym. Tip-off is 6 p.m.
Monday’s victory came a week after Red Cloud lost to the Blue Devils 47-40.
“I don’t know if I’d call it payback. We knew we could play a little better,” said Red Cloud coach Casey Fangmeyer. “We knew we could shoot the ball and bring more energy. I think that was the big difference from the last time we played them.”
Monday’s game was a bona fide basketball battle. Neither team led by more than eight points. Red Cloud led by four going into the second period. Then Kenesaw claimed a 21-20 halftime edge. The teams fought to a 27-27 score after the third period.
Free-throw shooting helped catapult Red Cloud to victory, especially down the stretch. The Warriors drained seven charity shots compared to Kenesaw’s three.
For the game, Red Cloud closed at the stripe with a 15-for-20 marksmanship. Kenesaw went 9-for-19.
“Credit to (Red Cloud) for finishing the game with free throws,” said Kenesaw coach Jace Morgan. “ It was much like we did in the last game with them. It was a reverse story tonight.”
Red Cloud’s Addie Minnick went to the stripe early and often. She closed by making nine out of 10 free throws and registered a game-high 19 points. Minnick scored in every quarter.
“We kept the ball in our free-throw shooters’ hands down the stretch. They stepped up and made free throws,” Fangmeyer said.
The Warriors’ Josie Rust finished as a major scoring contributor. She rang up 11 points, including five short shots. She also made a free throw in the closing seconds.
Red Cloud’s Avery Fangmeyer made a pair of charity shots in the last 15 seconds to put the Warriors ahead by six points.
In the early going, Kenesaw broke to a four-point lead — its largest of the game. But by the end of the first quarter, RC had scored seven unanswered points to lead by four.
Red Cloud extended its advantage to six points right away in the second period. But the Blue Hawks notched a pair of buckets for a one-point halftime lead.
The defenses got geared up in the third quarter, as the teams combined for just 13 points and sent the teams all even going into the last eight minutes.
“Both teams played some good solid defense at times,” Morgan said. “We were definitely evenly matched.”
Kenesaw rode the scoring of Elise Schukei, who topped all Blue Devils with 16 points. She started Kenesaw’s scoring with a pair of bombs from three-point land.
Jorja Uden helped keep Kenesaw in the game by scoring seven points.
“Kenesaw played hard,” Coach Fangmeyer said. “We knew they were a little quicker than we were. I thought we did a really good job of reading some of the openings they gave us. We played more as a team today than we did the last time.”
Kenesaw................10 11 6 8 — 35
Red Cloud..............14 6 7 15 — 42
Kenesaw (35)
Lydia Schukei 4, Elise Schukei 16, Lily Burr 3, Ashlyn Katzberg 5, Jorja Uden 7.
Red Cloud (42)
Marissa Hersh 2, Avery Fangmeyer 7, Addie Minnick 19, Josie Rust 11, Olivia Horne 3.