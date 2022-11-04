RED CLOUD — On a night where turnovers needed to be limited due to the cold weather, it was Parkview Christian who found a way to create turnovers out of Red Cloud in the Class D-6 quarterfinals.
The fifth-seeded Patriots (9-1) forced seven Red Cloud turnovers, including a pair of pick-6s in the first half, to leap over the Warriors 54-30.
The three first half turnovers made the difference to Red Cloud head coach Jason Heldt.
“In the first half we threw two pick-6s and we fumbled the ball,” he said. “You can’t turn the ball over against a good team like that and expect to win.”
Parkview Christian set the tone early with its first drive of the game. The Patriots needed just three plays to go 55 yards with Elijah Colbert connecting with Anthony Page for a 45-yard touchdown pass to put the Patriots up early 8-0.
No. 4 Red Cloud (8-2) answered on its second possession with Ben Ely scoring on a 47-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game. Both teams would trade turnovers before the first quarter ended.
The Patriots began the second quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run from Chandler Page and a 16-yard interception returned for a score by Brayden Ulrich to put the Patriots up 24-8.
Ben Ely and the Warriors answered right back with a nine-yard touchdown but the Patriots, again, had an answer: a 39-yard touchdown pass from Colbert to Page.
Then the Parkview defense stepped up again this time with another pick-6 that went 25 yards.
I was very impressed with Chandler Page. That dude is an absolute work horse,” said Heldt. “I thought defensively we could make stops and slow them down.”
Red Cloud answered immediately in the second half with Ely scoring his third touchdown of the night, a 49-yard run to cut the deficit to 40-22.
But as was the case all night, Parkview would counter with Chandler Page weaving his way for a 52-yard scoring run.
Red Cloud could not find any momentum offensively as the Warriors turned the ball over three more times in the second half.
Parkview converted the turnover with another Page touchdown run from 14 yards out.
“We had a few more turnovers in the second half that didn’t help any.” Heldt said. “These kids never gave up and fought for all four quarters.”
Ely found the end zone one more time as he took the pitch 47 yards for his fourth touchdown of the night.
“Ben has carried the load over the last couple of years. He had a few turnovers tonight, but he played his tailed off,” Heldt said. “Obviously it wasn’t the way I wanted his season to end, but I couldn’t have been more proud of him.”
Red Cloud’s seniors won a total of 29 games over four years.
“This group of guys are good leaders. They show what has to be done off the field,” Heldt said. “We’ve got to be in the weight room, we’ve got to be out for other sports especially since we are a small school, that’ll get you wins on Friday nights and can’t say enough about them.”
P. Christian (9-1).......8 32 8 8— 54
Red Cloud (8-2)..........8 6 8 8 — 30
P — 45 yard pass Elijah Colbert to Anthony Page (conversion good)
RC — 47 yard run Ben Ely (conversion good)
P — 10 yard run Chandler Page (conversion good)
P — 16 yard interception Brayden Ulrich (conversion good)
RC — 9 yard run Ely (conversion failed)
P — 39 yard pass Colbert to Page (conversion good)
P — 25 yard interception Page (conversion good)
RC — 49 yard run Ely (conversion failed)
P — 52 yard run Page (conversion good)
P — 14 yard run Page (conversion good)
RC — 47 yard run Ely (conversion good)