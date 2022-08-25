RED CLOUD — The Red Cloud Lady Warriors are looking forward to a new season full of opportunities. The Warriors who finished 5-24 a season ago have big goals and a big team to make it happen.
“The girls have been working hard in the off-season to develop skills and bond as a team,” said Warriors head coach Brook Lewis.
The Warriors return eight starters and one additional letter winner from last season with more looking to contribute.
“We have several girls returning with valuable varsity experience and drive to succeed,” Lewis said. “Leaders on all fronts will be our seniors Marissa Hersh and Olivia Horne. We are expecting the large junior class to contribute in all aspects of the game and a talented sophomore group to make big plays happen.”
Hersh and Horne are three year letter winners and three year starters for the Warriors. Juniors Avery Fangmeyer, Addie Minnick, Paisley Ord and Avery Rasser also return to the court along with sophomores Josie Rust and Kari Kucera.
Looking to compete for playing time this season are sophomores Paiton Lewis and Logan Brown, junior Kallie Brown and freshman Kayla Faimon.
“Practices have been competitive with players challenging each other for new roles and court times. We are excited and ready to get in the gym and start working hard,” said Lewis..
Aug. 27 at Cambridge tourney; Aug. 30 at Deshler Quad; Sept. 1 at Franklin Quad; Sept. 6 at Beloit KS Tri w/Belleville-Republic County KS; Sept. 8 at Wilcox-Hildreth; Sept. 9 at Dorchester; Sept. 13 at Silver Lake; Sept. 20 vs. Deshler; Sept. 22 at Blue Hill Tri w/Shelton; Sept. 24 at Hampton tourney; Sept. 27 at Franklin Tri w/Alma; Sept. 29 vs. Hampton; Oct. 4 Host Tri w/Kenesaw and Lawrence-Nelson; Oct. 11 at Giltner; Oct. 15-17 at Conference (Kenesaw)