HILDRETH — Wanting to keep regain its momentum after last week's loss to S-E-M, Red Cloud hit the road for an afternoon contest against Wilcox-Hildreth Friday.

Both defenses struggled in the first half to keep each other off the board, but Red Cloud made two key stops in the second quarter to eventually pull away in the second half, routing the Falcons 72-20.

