HILDRETH — Wanting to keep regain its momentum after last week's loss to S-E-M, Red Cloud hit the road for an afternoon contest against Wilcox-Hildreth Friday.
Both defenses struggled in the first half to keep each other off the board, but Red Cloud made two key stops in the second quarter to eventually pull away in the second half, routing the Falcons 72-20.
Ben Ely carried much of the load for the Warriors, scoring six total touchdowns including a 35-yard kickoff return in the second quarter to help blow open the lead.
Ely had touchdowns of 3, 1, 10, 35, 1 and 47 yards.
“Ben played his tail off. We rode him hard down the stretch and I cannot say enough about him,” said RC head coach Jason Heldt. “The kids know that he is going to get touches and they did a good job of blocking for him and they bought in that to be successful you have to do these things.”
The Falcons wouldn't go away in the first half. W-H kept the Warriors on their heels by scoring after each RC score.
W-H would last score in the second quarter with Gaige Ritner contributing with his second touchdown with a 36-yard run and a 42-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Sheen. Ritner threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Sheen on the next drive, which would be the last points they would score.
“We were really rolling in that second quarter," said W-H head coach Cody Whipkey. “But the wheels started to fall off in the second half. We weren’t reading the blocks as well and the kickoff return there just deflated the balloon.”
The second half was all Warriors. The defense pitched a shutout and got two critical turnovers including a 39-yard pick six from Caden Frey and a 25-yard pick six from Sam Dilley.
The Warriors added one touchdown late with Zech Zepeda doing the honors from 35 yards out to close out the Falcons 72-20.
“I was happy the way we came out in the second half on defense,” said Heldt. “We are trying to be physically sound especially in that second half. We created two turnovers in the second half and so that was very pleasing to see.”
The Warriors are at home next week against Franklin. The Falcons are also at home against Harvard.
WH — Gaige Ritner to Grayson Sheen 7 yard touchdown pass
RC — Ely 35 yard KO return
WH — Ritner to Sheen 42 yard pass
RC — Gage Ely to Caden Frey 24 yard pass
RC — Sam Dilley 25 yard interception
RC — Frey 39 yard interception
RC — Zech Sepeda 35 yard run