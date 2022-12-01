RED CLOUD — If first game jitters exist, they sure weren’t on the floor in Red Cloud’s gym Thursday night.
In a game that went down to the wire, free throws helped seal the deal for the Warriors, who secured a 62-54 win over Silver Lake to open the season.
The Warriors made it to the free throw line more often than not in the second half.
“I thought both teams played really hard. I thought there were moments where we wanted to go on a run and we just broke down on things,” said Warriors head coach Casey Fangmeyer. “It looked like (Silver Lake) survived on the outside shot, but I’m super proud of my kids to stay composed and handled the situation really well.”
Silver Lake’s Georgi tenBensel scored eight of a game-high 21 points in the opening frame. Emma Schmidt scored nine of her 14 points in the first quarter as well.
Red Cloud (1-0) shared the ball a little more with all five starters scoring points, led by Addie Minnick’s 17. Josie Rust added 12 points and Avery Fangmeyer 10.
“Both teams were both shooting the ball well from the floor. I told them at halftime we were giving up way too many points and I thought both teams’ legs were starting to get tired,” said Fangmeyer. “I was just thinking hopefully that their legs would get tired sooner.”
The defense for Red Cloud stepped up in the second half after chasing three points following the first 16 minutes.
The Warriors held Silver Lake to just four points in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Red Cloud went on a 11-4 run in the frame that build a lead the Warriors wouldn’t relinquish.
“That was huge for us. We broke them down inside that eventually led to us hitting from the outside,” said Fangmeyer. “We hit a huge 3 in that stretch that helped spark us.”
The free throw line became a best friend for Red Cloud in the fourth quarter. The Warriors shot from the free throw line 24 times, connecting on 12.
Silver Lake cut the Warrior deficit to within a point late, but couldn’t manage to find one more bucket. Minnick and Rust made six clutch free throws in the final minute, including on an and-one from Minnick, to shut the door on the Mustangs.
The Warriors had three players score in double figures for the first time in a long time, said Fangmeyer.
“That is something that really never had. These girls have been playing since they were freshman and sophomores,” he said. “We were really patient offensively to give ourselves an open look and we had good balance when we shot the ball.”
Silver Lake (0-1)..21 18 4 11 — 54
Red Cloud (1-0)..18 18 11 15 — 62
Silver Lake
Georgi tenBensel 21; Emma Schmidt 14; Brooklyn Meyer 6; MaKenna Karr 5; Sophie Schmidt 3; Katy Soucek 3
Red Cloud
Addie Minnick 17; Josie Rust 12; Avery Fangmeyer 10; Logan Brown 8; Marissa Hersh 7; Kari Kucera 7; Kayla Faimon 1
Boys: Red Cloud 56, Silver Lake 43
Red Cloud (1-0) was led by Ben Ely, who had the game-high 19 points. Hugo Basco had 12 points while Gage Ely and Malaki Horne each added 10 points and Sam Dilley had five points.
Taten Menke scored a team-high nine points for the Mustangs (0-1), who poured in 29 second-half points.
Beau Bonifas and Landon Duester each had six points. Cody Pankoke and Keaton had five, Lane Conway and Blake Monie tallied four, and Paxton Sorensen had two. Jaxon tenBensel and Jack Sorensen were each responsible for one point.