BLUE HILL — Red Cloud and Blue Hill both saw firsthand Tuesday night from their Twin Valley Conference rival Shelton what it takes to be a top team in the state.

The Class D-2, No. 1 Bulldogs (16-1) won four straight sets over the Bobcats and Warriors. They beat Blue Hill 25-9, 25-13 and Red Cloud 25-13, 25-14.

