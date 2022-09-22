BLUE HILL — Red Cloud and Blue Hill both saw firsthand Tuesday night from their Twin Valley Conference rival Shelton what it takes to be a top team in the state.
The Class D-2, No. 1 Bulldogs (16-1) won four straight sets over the Bobcats and Warriors. They beat Blue Hill 25-9, 25-13 and Red Cloud 25-13, 25-14.
“Shelton is a great team and they have lot of great opportunities this year," said Red Cloud head coach Brook Lewis. "It’s going to be fun to watch them as the season progresses and see how far they can go in the postseason because I think they have the opportunity to be very successful.
"I think we played them better tonight than we did the first time. I think we did a little better digging and staying aggressive when the opportunity was there.”
The Warriors (6-10) beat the Bobcats 25-22, 25-19 in the nightcap to salvage a split in the triangular.
Junior setter Avery Fangmeyer connected with senior Marissa Hersh for the first point of the match and the Warriors were off. They opened up an 8-3 lead in set one.
Senior Emma Karr and junior Angel Runyan got a block for the Bobcats, but the Warriors would score the next four points on an ace serve from Hersh and a kill from sophomore Josie Rust.
Down 17-11, the Bobcats went on a 9-1 run, getting a kill senior Taylor Alber and an ace from senior Keiera Schmidt. That helped Blue Hill earn its first lead of the night at 20-18.
The Warriors, though, finished out the set on a 7-2 run that was done when Fangmeyer connected with Rust for the final point.
“We trusted all our hitters tonight to be successful,” said Lewis. “I don’t have one big hitter, I have four or five different girls that can put the ball down at any point, which makes us nice and well-balanced.”
The Warriors jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the second set with two early kills from Hersh and aces from Rust and sophomore Logan Brown.
The Bobcats (1-15) fought back and were able to mix up the scoring, getting kills from sophomore Reece Mlady, Karr and Alber to tie the game at 12 apiece. After a quick timeout, the Warriors scored six unanswered points to an 18-12 lead before Hersh pounded three late kills to secure the sweep.
“It was nice to get that win against Blue Hill and it was an emotional one just because things have kind of been up and down," Lewis said. "So it’s good to get back on that other side and play with some momentum.
"We played really well together, we rearranged some of the offense tonight and we have a lot of girls we can put on the court. And I thought they played better and better as the night went on just getting used to a different system.”
The Bulldogs cruised past the Bobcats behind the play of their seniors. Setter McKenna Willis had 23 assists in the game to go along with four service aces. Outside hitter Dru Niemack had 11 kills and middle Sidney Gregg finished with six kills and two blocks.
Against the Warriors, Shelton won two more sets 25-13, 25-14. Willis tallied 20 assists, Niemack had nine kills and Gregg ended with five. Freshman Jalyn Branson and Erin Gregg each had four kills a piece and fellow freshman Macy Willis added a pair of ace serves.
“We just made too many errors tonight,” said Bobcats head coach Maci Sharp. “We need to play from start to finish and everything in between instead of bits and pieces here and there.”