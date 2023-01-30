KENESAW — Red Cloud battled past Lawrence-Nelson, while Kenesaw cruised past Franklin in first-round Twin Valley Conference tournament play Monday, putting the two winners in a semifinal matchup Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Shelton.
Red Cloud counted on a free throws and tough defense to earn a 45-33 decision over the Raiders. Kenesaw’s Lane Kelley and Blake Steer combined for 32 points to push Kenesaw to the easy 59-35 win over Franklin.
Franklin actually led 10-8 after the first quarter behind some hot shooting, while the No. 2-seeded Blue Devils opened a little flat.
In the second quarter, Franklin got a 15-12 advantage when Levi Meade came off the bench to hit a 3 at the 5 1/2 minute mark. That would not only be the last points of the half for the Flyers, but Kenesaw gained offensive life with a run four minutes into the third quarter.
Kenesaw led 20-15 at halftime, then 27-15 before the Flyers scored again.
Kenesaw’s Lane Kelley had back-to-back steals and layups to spark the Blue Devil offense just before the half, then teammate Jravin Suck had back-to-back put-backs, and Blake Steer added another in the 15-0 scoring run.
“We had a slow start, but they’re a confident bunch,” Kenesaw coach Jack Einrem said. “I thought Lane (Kelley) really stepped up when we needed him to and it just kind of broke things open. I think the defensive stops helped spark the offense.”
Steer led all scorers with 17 points, while Kelley had 15. Suck pulled down 10 rebounds and freshman Adam Denkert came off the bench to score eight points on 4-of-6 shooting.
Matt Ayres paced Franklin with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Red Cloud counted on strong play from its five starters, paced by senior Malaki Horne’s 15 points. Ben Ely added 12 points and Hugo Basco scored 11.
After leading just 12-10 after the first quarter, Red Cloud clamped down on defense, only allowing two second-quarter points from Lawrence-Nelson for a 20-12 lead by halftime.
The teams played evenly in the third quarter, and Red Cloud was able to extend its lead by hitting key free throws in the fourth quarter.
“We certainly could have done better at the line, but we made enough of them (free throws) to win,” Red Cloud coach Josh Sholtz said. “This is a big step for Red Cloud basketball. We’re very happy to be playing in the semifinals on Thursday.”
Lawrence-Nelson used 10 players in the game to battle the Warriors’ five, but hit just 14-of-49 from the field (1-of-12 from 3-point range), including 3-of-19 in the fourth quarter. Red Cloud countered with 15-of-24 free throws, 8-of-14 in the final stanza.
“I thought our defense was really good tonight,” Sholtz said. “Malaki was good on both sides of the court. He clamped down on defense and was tough on offense too.”
Horne hit 5-of-7 from the field and 5-of-6 from the line.
Krayton Kucera paced Lawrence-Nelson with nine points. Clay Williams added eight.
Franklin..............10 5 9 11 — 35
Kenesaw...........8 12 17 22 — 59
Ayres 3-15 5-7 11, Cleveland 3-5 1-4 7, Boettcher 0-2 0-0 0, Cooper 3-5 0-1 6, Haack 1-2 0-0 2, Rose 0-5 1-4 1, Meade 2-2 0-0 6, Peterman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 13-38 7-16 35.
Uden 0-2 0-0 0, Kelley 6-13 1-2 15, Steer 6-11 5-7 17, Katzberg 1-5 0-0 3, Suck 2-6 1-2 5, Ryan 1-3 0-0 3, Denkert 4-6 0-2 8, Wagoner 1-2 0-0 3, Burr 1-1 0-0 3, Prescott 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-50 7-13 59.
Three-point goals — Franklin 2-6 (Ayres 0-3, Cleveland 0-1, Meade 2-2), Kenesaw 6-11 (Uden 0-1, Kelley 2-6, Katzberg 1-1, Ryan 1-1, Wagoner 1-1, Burr 1-1). Rebounds — Franklin 22 (Ayres 7), Kenesaw 28 (Suck 10). Turnovers — Franklin 19, Kenesaw 14. Total fouls — Franklin 22, Kenesaw 28.
L-N...............10 2 13 8 — 33
RC..............12 8 13 12 — 45
Toby Kotinek 1-4 0-0 3, Kucera 3-12 3-4 9, Janda 3-12 1-4 7, Ostdiek 2-6 0-1 4, Williams 4-8 0-0 8, Wheeland 0-1 0-0 0, Mazour 1-1 0-0 2, Zikmund 0-2 0-0 0, Tyson Kotinek 0-2 0-0 0, Cox 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-49 4-9 33.
Dilley 1-6 0-2 3, B. Ely 4-12 3-7 12, G. Ely 1-3 2-2 4, Basco 3-7 5-7 11, Horne 5-7 5-6 15. Totals 14-35 15-24 45.
Three-point goals — LN 1-12 (Toby Kotinek 1-3, Kucera 0-4, Janda 0-1, Wheeland 0-1, Zikmund 0-2), RC 2-13 (Dilley 1-6, B. Ely 1-3, G. Ely 0-2, Basco 0-2. Rebounds — LN 28 (Janda 5), RC 30 (B. Ely 7). Turnovers — LN 13, RC 12. Total fouls — LN 21 (Fouled out Osdiek), RC 12.