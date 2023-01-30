KENESAW — Red Cloud battled past Lawrence-Nelson, while Kenesaw cruised past Franklin in first-round Twin Valley Conference tournament play Monday, putting the two winners in a semifinal matchup Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Shelton.

Red Cloud counted on a free throws and tough defense to earn a 45-33 decision over the Raiders. Kenesaw’s Lane Kelley and Blake Steer combined for 32 points to push Kenesaw to the easy 59-35 win over Franklin.

