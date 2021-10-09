RED CLOUD — Friday afternoon football: Red Cloud versus Franklin. A battle between unbeaten teams, both of which are ranked in the top five in six-man.
Normally, a top five showdown is a game for the ages, but on Friday Red Cloud proved that it’s one of the best teams in its class this fall.
A 60-18 thrashing of Franklin on an unusually warm October afternoon tastes pretty good for fans of the hometown Warriors.
Red Cloud scored early and often. The Warriors did not take more than three minutes off the clock to strike first. A five-yard touchdown run from Brooks Armstrong capped off a six-play, 40-yard drive.
Red Cloud then recovered an onside kick and poured in another score.
“That set the tone early,” said Red Cloud head coach Jason Heldt. “We got three last week against Wilcox-Hildreth and today we got two. That set the tone and it helped us to victory.”
Carson McCleary and Kolton Kucera took control of the Warriors offense. Kucera capped off the six play 35-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run to put Red Cloud up 14-0.
“I’ve watched a lot of Franklin tape. Both (Grant and Barrett) Hausermann’s and (Jake) Harrison, watching those guys on film and seeing the stats, those guys are animals,” Heldt said.
His defense played extremely well. To be able to shut down the Flyers offense is a huge win for his squad.
“Coach (Josh) Sholtz had the defense going and I was happy in the way they played. When we do things that we are suppose to do this is what it looks like. Defensively I was thrilled the way they came out.”
Red Cloud added one more touchdown in the first when Landon Mahon connected with Ben Ely for a 42-yard touchdown pass to go up 22-0.
Red Cloud tried another onside kick, however Grant Hausermann picked up the ball on a hop and took the ball 39 yards for the first Flyers’ touchdown of the afternoon.
Red Cloud answered with three more scores of their own. A 63-yard touchdown run from Ben Ely was followed by a Carson McCleary 22-yard touchdown and then a Mahon pass to Caden Frey for 22 yards gave the Warriors a 46-6 halftime lead.
“I like to run sweep left and sweep right. (Kolton) Kucera kid on the edge comes down hard. All of these guys run hard and it shown on the field this afternoon,” Heldt said of his offense.
In the third, Mahon had a pass intercepted by Franklin’s Jake Harrison, who took it 62 yards for the Flyers first touchdown of the second half.
Red Cloud, again, had a response. On the third play of the fourth quarter, Kucera took the ball on a trap and found his way into the end zone from 10 yards out to go up 52-12. The Warriors added one more score when Dillon Simpson ran the ball in from a yard out.
Franklin’s final score came when time expired. Jayden Wilsey scrambled for seven yards to give the Flyers one more score, but time was out on the Flyers, falling 60-18.
FRA...........................22 24 0 14 — 60
RC....................................0 6 6 6 — 18
RC — McCleary 4 run (kick fail)
RC — Kucera 1 run (Horne kick)
RC — Mahon 43 pass Ely (Horne kick)
F — Grant Haussermann 40 kick return (run fail)
RC — McCleary 21 run (Horne good)
RC — Ely 63 run (Horne good)
RC — Mahon 22 pass Frey (Horne good)
F — Harrison 65 int. return (run fail)
RC — Kucera 10 run (kick fail)
RC — Simpson 1 run (Basco kick)
F — Wilsey 5 run
SILVER LAKE 67, WILCOX-HILDRETH 12
ROSELAND — A night to remember. That is what the Silver Lake Mustangs football squad had Friday night. The Mustangs dominated from the beginning and never took the foot off the gas in a 67-12 victory.
“All week we have been getting on our line to get after it and be more physical,” said Silver Lake head coach Kyle Conroy. “Our assistant coaches did a great job (Friday). When these guys do make mistakes, they are football smart so they know when to correct their mistakes and know what to do the next time.
Silver Lake quarterback Jake Knehans contributed with three touchdowns for the Mustangs. All three came through the air, including completions of 16- and 10-yards to Brayden Hemberger and a 29-yard touchdown pass to Brock Karr.
Keaton Karr had a scoop and score from eight yards out. Karr had an eight-yard touchdown run, as well as an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Quinn Rosno got into the end zone for the Mustangs, too — a two-yard touchdown run in the third and a one-yard touchdown in the fourth.
Wilcox-Hildreth got on the board on its second drive of the game when Gaige Ritner had a 50-yard touchdown run.
The Falcons didn’t score again until the fourth quarter when Lucas Linden took a toss from his quarterback and took it 62 yards.