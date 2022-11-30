Red Cloud girls basketball coach Casey Fangmeyer felt encouraged by what he saw this summer.
He said the Warriors had “good numbers” during summer workouts and conditioning.
“We should be more balanced and competitive than what we have been the last couple of years,” said Fangmeyer, who is entering his 25th season.
That could bode well for the Warriors to improve on a 6-16 record last season.
The Warriors will rely on upperclassmen to lead that charge.
Marissa Hersh, a 5-foot, 5-inch senior, will be one of the leaders for Red Cloud having started for three years already. She averaged 5.2 points last season.
Olivia Horne is the other senior on the roster. Fangmeyer will be looking for the pair to step up this season.
“Our seniors, Marissa Hersh and Olivia Horne will need to provide us with the leadership and scoring,” said Fangmeyer.
Juniors Avery Fangmeyer and Addie Minnick are two others who will try to get the Warriors back above .500.
Fangmeyer is the leading returning scorer with 6.4 points per game last season. Minnick had 5.9 points per game.
“Avery Fangmeyer and Addie Minnick have plenty of experience and will need to be more consistent with their scoring. Our young bench will need to be ready to step in and help out,” Fangmeyer said.
Josie Rust, who is a sophomore this season, started as a freshman and averaged 4.5 points. Fellow sophomores Kari Kucera and Logan Brown are also expected to contribute as well as freshman Kayla Faimon.-
