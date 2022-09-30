RED CLOUD — As the first half progressed Friday night, Red Cloud head coach Jason Heldt was wondering how many points it was going to take to win.
Apparently 44 was the Class D-6 No. 5 Warriors' answer as they handed No. 9 Shelton its first loss 44-35 in a shootout.
"It was back and forth throughout the first half," said Heldt, whose team improved to 5-0.
"I was like, 'My goodness,' at halftime. Like, I wonder if we have to score 80 point just to win this game. Give both sides credit, the defenses shorted the second half."
Shelton came out of the gates early, scoring on the very first play from scrimmage with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Kenton to Ashton Simmons.
Red Cloud (5-0) scored two touchdowns in the opening quarter but trailed 23-16 after 10 minutes.
Both defenses struggled to keep the opposing offense out of the end zone in the first half.
It was the second half where the Warriors made enough stops, forced two critical turnovers in the fourth quarter and made the Bulldogs pay with two late touchdowns to clinch the victory.
Ben Ely was a workhorse for the Warriors. He contributed five of the team's six touchdowns, including runs of 49, 54, 24, 10 and 35 yards out.
Ely carried the ball 28 times for 238 yards on the night.
"We told Ben at the beginning of the game that (he was) going to have to carry the load and he did just that," said Heldt.
Shelton countered with a solid one-two punch in Riley Bombeck and Quinn Cheney. It was Bombeck who had the better game with three rushing touchdowns from 48, 40 and two yards out. Cheney had a six-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
"They both run the ball hard. They have tremendous athleticism and it's not like they are little dudes. Those dudes are some pretty big dudes like 180-190 pounds," Heldt said of duo. "They really earned every yard they gained tonight."
Red Cloud held a 32-29 lead entering the fourth quarter before Bombeck found pay dirt to put Shelton ahead.
"We were controlling the game and we got down to the 6 and we ended up having to be at a fourth-and-a-bunch and got sacked at midfield," said Heldt. "They went down and scored, which they should've."
Red Cloud answered on four plays with Ely putting the Warriors up 38-35.
"At least we were able to go back and get the last score," Heldt said.
Two plays into the Bulldogs' next drive Cheney was stripped and Ely came up with the loose ball. Then Ely put the nail in the coffin.
On the Warriors' third play, Ely scrambled for 35 yards to punctuate the 44-35 win.
"They had a fumble deep in their own territory and the last drive, we scored to go up then we had to recover another fumble," said Heldt. "We were talking at halftime that they were holding the ball a little loose and we were hoping we would get a couple of turnovers down the stretch and we did."
Shelton (4-1).....................23 0 6 6 — 35
Red Cloud (5-0)...............16 16 0 12 — 44
S — Ashton Simmons 65 pass from Dylan Kenton (xp good)
RC — Caden Trew 49 pass from Ben Ely (conv good)
S — Riley Bombeck 40 run (conv good)
RC — Ely 54 rush (conv good)
S — Bombeck 48 rush (xp good)
RC — Hunter Englehart 7 pass from Brooks Armstrong (conv good)
RC — Ely 24 rush (conv good)
S — Quinn Cheney 6 run (conv failed)
S — Bombeck 2 run (xp missed)
RC — Ely 10 run (conv blocked)
RC — Ely 35 run (conv failed)