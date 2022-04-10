Troy Baker’s explanation was simple.
“We did not play well,” said the Hastings College softball, whose team committed seven errors in two losses Saturday to Northwestern College at Smith Softball Complex.
In what was their biggest weekend of conference play this season, the Broncos (17-20, 3-9) needed to do just the opposite of their coach’s description.
But HC missed its chance to salvage a split on Friday when it held a late lead in game two against Dordt, and then the offense lagged and defense wobbled in Saturday’s weekend conclusion with the Red Raiders.
“All four games, we did not do what we needed to do and it showed,” Baker said.
A pair of unearned runs scoring for Northwestern in the first inning of game one Saturday set the tone for the afternoon, Baker said.
“Take that away from (starter Kyleigh Boever) and she pitches a good game,” the coach said.
Only one of the five runs scored off of Boever was earned. She scattered four hits, struck out a pair and issued five free passes in seven complete frames.
The Hastings offense, though, mustered a single run off Northwestern starter Kamrryn Etherington, who threw all 14 innings for the visitors Saturday for two victories.
Taylor Stuhr singled in Ana Krueger with two out in the fourth.
“(Etherington) was a contact pitcher and they made the plays,” Baker said.
Northwestern made just three errors between the pair of games.
A six-run fourth by the Red Raiders (28-8, 7-5) did the Broncos in in game two.
A leadoff double in the fateful frame followed by an error opened the flood gates.
A single, fielder’s choice and groundout plated the first three for NWC. A two-out single and another error brought home the next three.
That inning turned a 2-1 ballgame into a sour senior day celebration.
Two innings later, the Red Raiders tacked on a pair more on back-to-back solo homers to activate the mercy rule.
Hastings’ manufactured its only run in the second when Lauren Schneider reached on an error and Bailey French scored.
The solo run halved the 2-0 lead Northwestern held through the game’s first nine outs.
Of games left on the schedule, all of the Broncos’ opponents are in the bottom half of the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings.
Baker believes there are winnable games, but hasn’t seen the same team he saw during spring break when the Broncos won seven games in a row.
That’s largely due to Elana Gerhard’s absence from the lineup for the rest of the season after breaking her arm.
“I’m not putting it all on one kid, but when you lose an Elana Gerhard in the middle of the lineup, it does take a toll,” Baker said. “We are lacking big time that power. She is still our leader in RBI and she’s missed the last seven games. That just shows you what kind of year she was having.”
Hastings’ final 10-game slate with College of St. Mary at home Wednesday, barring any postponement.
“We have an opportunity,” Baker said. “That’s all we can ask for. We’ve got to take care of ourselves and start sweeping some people because splits right now aren’t going to get us (into the GPAC tournament).”
Senior day
Baker was appreciative of all five of his seniors, who were honored during Saturday’s doubleheader.
He was especially thankful for Hastings High grad Julia Reimer and Aurora native Bailey Collingham, who are the only two of the five to have played all four years at HC.
“The JuCo kids have done their part, but when you lose someone who you’ve been around for all four years, it’s a bit more special,” Baker said. “Julia has been here all of her high school career and gets to finish it (here at the college).”
Game one
NWC (27-8, 6-5).............201 000 2 — 5 4 1
HC (17-19, 3-8)..............000 100 0 — 1 5 3
WP — Kameryn Etherington (13-3). LP — Kyleigh Boever (8-6).
2B — N, Bri Giordano.
Game two
NWC (28-8, 7-5)..............200 602 0 — 10 8 2
HC (17-20, 3-9).................010 000 x — 1 5 4
WP — Etherington (14-3). LP — Mattie Hogrefe (5-6).
2B — N, Etherington.
HR — N, Gwen Mikkelsen, Giordano.