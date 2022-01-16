The Hastings girls basketball team didn't have much in the tank Saturday to compete with No. 9 Elkhorn.
With injuries and illness going around the Tiger camp, head coach Greg Mays just hoped his team could survive and recoup before hosting Beatrice on Thursday.
Doing all they could with what they had, and displaying a positive attitude, the Tigers (6-6) still couldn't match what the Antlers (7-5) brought to The Jungle.
Elkhorn jumped out to a 12-0 lead to start the game. That start was plenty of cushion in what ended a 24-point win, 52-28.
The Tigers never experienced that type of offensive success, finishing the game 9-for-32 from the floor.
"That was probably the worst basketball that we could've played. We are beat up and we are sick and tired. Other than that, I thought the girls did keep trying," said Mays. "I thought the first half they were trying to answer everything by playing harder, but you have to get your focus right and we weren't able to get there."
Elkhorn's Lexi Knott stole the show. She hit her first three attempts from beyond the arc en route to scoring the game-high 14 points.
Mays knew if Knott got hot, then the Antlers would be tough to match.
"That was the first thing that put us off balance," said Mays of the scorer's initial run. "We knew that she could go to the bucket really quick and that threw us off a little bit seeing her shoot from outside."
McKinsey Long scored 13 points to lead Hastings, which turned the ball over 16 times on the night. Mays said that's not who his team is.
"We did some eighth grade handing it over turnovers. We don't do those things," Mays said. "This is a better bunch. I think we will play our best basketball at the end of the year. It's just a matter of not digging a big hole where we have to play at the end of the year."
Emma Landgren chipped in with five points. KK Laux and Libby Landgren each had four, and Emma Synek and Madisyn Hamilton each had one.
Ella Dalton and Anna Javrin chipped in seven points each for Elkhorn, which further separated itself with an 18-point third quarter.
"You can struggle on offense and as long as on the other end you keep doing your thing, you'll be okay," said Mays. "But we struggled on offense and they hit a few of those shots. We probably let that change the way that we were playing."
Elkhorn....................16 9 18 9 — 52
Hastings......................4 7 8 9 — 28
Elkhorn (52)
Lexi Knott 14, Ella Dalton 7, Anna Janvrin 7, Kaelyn Andersen 6, Emerson Karstens 5, Claire Nuismer 5, Makailey Beekman 4, Makenna Villwok 4
Hastings (28)
McKinsey Long 13, Emma Landgren 5, Libby Landgren 4, KK Laux 4, Madisyn Hamilton 1, Emma Synek 1