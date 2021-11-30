GENEVA — Derek Reinsch has been here before.
No, seriously. He grew up in Geneva.
"It's definitely a homecoming," Reinsch said. "I still have a lot of family in the area."
Reinsch, a 2005 graduate of Fillmore Central, began his coaching career in Fairfield as an assistant at Sandy Creek before heading northwest to lead the St. Paul boys program.
Over the past eight years, Reinsch saw a steady growth with the Wildcats, taking the team to consecutive state tournaments.
But when the perfect confluence of events hit, he knew it was time to head home.
"I think any time you can go home and have the opportunity to lead your hometown, that always has a little special feel to it," Reinsch said. "When we graduated what we had, and had a run like we did at St. Paul, I just kind of felt like the timing was about perfect for me.
"I think we could have stayed really successful at St. Paul, but if I was going to go that was the perfect time to do so."
Adding to the ease of transition, Reinsch's wife began to work remotely when the COVID-19 pandemic was in its early stages.
"That was kind of another thing that made the decision to move a lot easier," said Reinsch, who is teaching high school history.
Thus, he inherited one of his dream jobs: coaching Fillmore Central.
Reinsch will be tasked with doing what he did at St. Paul, and that's building from the ground up.
Fillmore Central went 1-19 last year and finished well below .500 each of the last four seasons. The Panthers were 16-9 in 2016-17, but have seen a steep drop off since.
St. Paul is a combined 42-11 over the last two seasons, which produced the school's only state tournament berths since 1997.
But when Reinsch, whose career coaching record is 91-93, took over St. Paul, the Wildcats were in a similar position to what he's walking into now.
"It's almost kind of like mirror images," he said. "I feel like one of the biggest differences is I feel more experienced in that than kind of being wet behind the ears and taking over for the first time.
"We don't have a lot of experience here. We have 21 kids out, but I think 14 of them are freshmen and sophomores."
Fillmore's two most seasoned players are 6-foot-5 senior Isaiah Lauby, who scored 10.1 points per game last year and grabbed 6.4 rebounds; and Keegan Theobald, a 6-foot junior who averaged 6.6 points and 2.3 boards.
"Youth can be really good and it can be really bad when you're trying to change culture and teach kids how to win and how to even compete on a night by night basis," Reinsch said. "A lot of these kids have never even had the opportunity to do that, not even at the varsity level but just the high school level in general."
Reinsch said one of the tools that helped engineer success at St. Paul was understanding what types of players and abilities he had on his roster.
"We fit our program to what our kids were," he said. "Honestly, the buy in so far at Fillmore has been a lot quicker than it was at St. Paul. The kids are super excited."
Senior Kody Myers played in 11 games last season while junior Jayden Wolf (8 games) and Luke Kimbrough (3 games) combined to play that many.
One thing Fillmore Central does have going for it is size. Eight of the players Reinsch listed as potential contributors are 6-foot or taller.
But only time will tell what Reinsch and the staff he is inheriting can do with that length.
"Whether it happens or not like it did with St. Paul," Reinsch said, "just trying to give the same opportunities to help some of the kids reach the same goals and limits like we did up there, that plays a major part."
Dec. 3 Milford; Dec. 4 @ Fairbury; Dec. 10 Freeman; Dec. 11 David City; Dec. 17 Adams Central; Dec. 18 @ Wilber-Clatonia; Dec. 21 Hastings St. Cecilia; Dec. 27-28 (To Be Determined) Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament Shelby-Rising City; Jan. 6 @ Central City; Jan. 8 @ Superior; Jan. 13 Heartland; Jan. 14 Malcolm; Jan. 18 Centura; Jan. 21 @ Tri County; Jan. 25 Centennial; Jan. 28 @ Gibbon; Jan. 31-Feb. 5 (To Be Determined) SNC Tournament Centennial; Feb. 8 Sandy Creek; Feb. 11 @ Sutton; Feb. 18 @ Thayer Central