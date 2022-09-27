LINCOLN — The biggest question for Nebraska football is whether a new defensive coordinator and adjustments to the Husker defense made during the bye week will lead to better play on the field against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday night.
One thing is for certain, the Hoosiers' pace on offense will place a premium on Nebraska defenders' ability to get lined up properly — and quickly — and to make plays.
Indiana's offense took 104 snaps against Cincinnati last week, making the Hoosiers the third-fastest tempo offense in the country. So far this season, Nebraska's defense has struggled mightily in getting lined up and in position.
"Our kids gotta look at this as a fresh start," interim head coach Mickey Joseph said on Tuesday during NU's weekly press conference.
"Gotta get the calls in and we got to execute the call. Sometimes with tempo teams, you're gonna get a call in. So, the next call, they gotta get the eyes over to the sideline right away and get the call. So, we do a lot of one-word things. But the linebackers have to really get the calls from the sideline and the safeties they have to get the signals so we can get going."
New defensive coordinator Bill Busch has worked to simplify calls on defense during the past two weeks, Joseph said, in order to make sure players are in position. That includes narrowing down defensive calls to one word, setting into play responsibilities for each of the 11 defenders on the field.
Joseph said he's seen all of his assistants working to improve in all facets of the game.
"Well, we eliminated some things that we did in the past but Bill's not out there by himself," Joseph said.
"The D-line coach, the linebacker coach and the secondary coach, they're all working together. I told those guys yesterday I appreciate them jumping on board."
Joseph said Busch has all the qualities needed in coaching.
"He coached some really good football players (at LSU), but he also coached some kids that were average that look good, because he's a great teacher," Joseph said.
"And that's what you got to be to be a good football coach. You got to be a great teacher. What makes a good teacher is detailing things, knowing how the kid learns. Beating Indiana is my number one goal, but it's really important for this football team just to get some confidence, that they can start something and finish it."
Sophomore defensive back Marques Buford said a point of emphasis in practice is making sure players are in position and ready to play.
"A lot of his emphasis has just been having your feet in the ground ready to go at all times and having your eyes in the right place at all times," he said.
"It's going to be big. We don't have as many checks. So, a lot of it you guys are just going to see us getting lined up fast and we'll be matching the tempo way better this week. So, this should be fun."
Heading into the bye week Joseph said all positions on the field will be open for competition, meaning no one has locked down their starting spots.
"So, everybody knows — even myself — that nobody's spot is secure," Buford said.
"Even though we're heading into the fifth week, everybody still has to grind like you're trying to earn your spot. So, everybody's been feeding off each other's energy, having a great time in practice as well as staying focused."
Joseph has been on his players to block out the noise about possible coaching searches, rumors about rumors, and other things that might serve as a distraction to a team that has had many distractions this season.
Joseph said he understands the amount of attention the coaching search is garnering and how important it is for the program.
"We're not going to worry about who the search firms are talking to because like I said before, Nebraska deserves to have a national search and our interview's right now, next eight games, that's your interview," he said.
"So, we can't do anything about that. We also talked to them to control what you can control. We can't control that. So, we're going to block out the noise and we're going to focus on Indiana."
Buford said it has been "relatively easy" to block it all out.
"As long as you just stay off social media," he said, "social media, a lot of the time that's where everything is involving coaching changes and people really on the outside just saying stuff that — and we'll know internally — there's nothing like that going on."
Buford said his teammates have bought into what Joseph and the revamped coaching staff are trying to accomplish.
"We know that the coaches we have on this staff are great people, they're great coaches," he said.
"So, we've just got to trust that they have our best interests and that they're going to do everything to put us in the right positions. Because at the end of the day, all they can do is put us in a position, we have to go out on the field and make the plays."
Junior defensive tackle Colton Feist said the bye week has allowed the defense to learn Busch's new terminology on defensive play calling.
Now, he said, it's up to players to do what they've been taught.
"It's not been what we've wanted it to be," Feist said about the play of the defense.
"And usually, if you look at it, it's usually just one person out of their gap. One person did something wrong. We just kind of tighten up and just kind of do our own job. If everyone does their own job everything will work out perfect for us. I think people usually know where they're supposed to be. It's just whether they get there or maybe they didn't know where they're supposed to be."