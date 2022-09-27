Ernest Hausmann

Nebraska’s Ernest Hausmann chases down a Georgia Southern ball carrier in Saturday’s 45-42 loss.

 Doug Carroll/Tribune

LINCOLN — The biggest question for Nebraska football is whether a new defensive coordinator and adjustments to the Husker defense made during the bye week will lead to better play on the field against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday night.

One thing is for certain, the Hoosiers' pace on offense will place a premium on Nebraska defenders' ability to get lined up properly — and quickly — and to make plays.

