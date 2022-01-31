A rivalry is typically at its best when both teams are playing their best.
That's one reason why both Adams Central-St. Cecilia matchups Tuesday night should be worth the price of admission.
The girls game, which tips off at 6 p.m. at Adams Central, will feature the Class C-2 No. 1 Hawkettes (19-0) and the Class B No. 6 Patriots (14-3).
The boys game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m., pits a Bluehawk (15-4) team rated sixth in C-2 against the unrated C-1 Patriots (8-11).
Don't let rankings or records fool you, though.
The AC boys may be the only unrated team in the bunch but they're playing good basketball. They're 4-3 in their last seven contests, which may not sound convincing but that stretch includes some misfortune and certainly some learning moments.
The run started with a Jan. 15 game against third-ranked Doniphan-Trumbuil, in which the Cardinals scored 30 points in the final eight minutes to pull off the win.
Learning moment.
AC then won a pair of games before hanging tight in a 48-40 loss to No. 7 Grand Island Central Catholic on Jan. 22
The Patriots then claimed third place in Central Conference tournament with wins over Holdrege (answering a Jan. 11 loss to the Dusters) and then Aurora in the consolation.
AC's semifinal loss to York (the second of the season to the Class B Dukes) came in overtime.
There's no doubt the Patriots have improved throughout the season, which is all coach Zac Foster can ask for considering the overhaul of his roster after last season's state runner-up finish.
The Patriots brought back one full-time starter — Jacob Eckhardt — and Paul Fago, who received quality minutes off the bench in his first year since transferring from STC.
Those two, combined with Jayden Teichmeier, are averaging 35 points. Fago's 18.5 leads the team.
Fago's former team, St. Cecilia, has been somewhat of a surprise this season, but don't tell the Bluehawks that.
They were in the Centennial Conference final for the first time since 2018, and finished runner-up to No. 2 Kearney Catholic (19-1).
STC hangs its hat on an active defense in hopes of transition scoring. Brayden Schropp averages close to 17 points per game for the Bluehawks.
Someone asked me recently what I thought St. Cecilia might look like had Fago not chosen to transfer away for his junior year.
Truthfully, I think both he and Schropp — both top tier players in Tribland — are thriving with the supporting casts they have.
Don't be greedy. Too much of a good thing can be a bad thing as we all know.
Be sure to stick around for the boys game Tuesday night.
I imagine Patriot Gymnasium will fill fast for the highly-anticipated girls matchup.
The Hawkettes have played in three straight state finals — with two championships — and are off to their best start in any of those seasons, still undefeated.
Somehow, some way they had enough energy after a double overtime win over GICC on Thursday to get past Lincoln Lutheran in the Centennial Conference final on Saturday.
STC's veteran team has turned it over more than in previous years, but it hasn't hurt in terms of a loss yet.
The senior class of Bailey Kissinger, Addie Kirkegaard, Shaye Butler and Erin Sheehy have kept the Hawkettes as the C-2 favorites with a very limited bench.
Adams Central is the exact opposite, running almost dual platoons of five players on the floor night in and night out.
Even with the preseason loss of Jessica Babcock — a key piece the last three years who tore her ACL — AC has filled the void by committee.
The Patriots had a disappointing showing as the top seed in the Central Conference tournament, losing to Seward at home in an uninspired effort.
They did finish with a rout of Crete on Saturday, however, and should be motivated to finish the regular season strong, beginning with their rivals Tuesday night.
Libby Trausch, Lauryn Scott and Rachel Goodon are the most veteran players for the Patriots with Brianna and Abby Stroh, Megyn Scott, Gracie Weichman, and a handful of others contributing.
AC's signature win this season came in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Jan. 8 in Kearney. The Patriots knocked off previously unbeaten C-2 No. 2 Bridgeport.
They hoped for a rematch with York (a Dec. 21 loss) in the conference final. Instead, Northwest (a Jan. 21 win) seized that opportunity for a title over the Dukes Saturday night.
The Patriots have beaten St. Cecilia just twice in their last 19 meetings — in 2007 and 2009 at Chapman Gymnasium.