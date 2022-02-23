Welcome back, Rachel Goodon.
Nice to see you again, Libby Trausch.
Sorry about your tooth, Kylie Lancaster.
That about sums up Adams Central’s 69-56 victory over Grand Island Northwest Wednesday night in the Class B, Subdistrict 6 final.
Oh, the Vikings would like me to add — and deservedly so — bombs away, Rylie Rice.
Now we’ve covered all of our bases.
“It was two good basketball teams throwing haymakers at each other,” said Northwest coach Russ Moerer.
The Class B No. 5 Patriots (21-3) controlled the second half — in which they scored 40 points — and rode their 6-foot-3 junior (Goodon) and hot-handed senior (Trausch) to the subdistrict title.
Lancaster, unfortunately, had to receive emergency oral surgery to repair the front tooth she chipped on a hustle play late in the first half. But at least she was smiling!
Hi, @kylielancaster5 pic.twitter.com/QoTmqJUx2A— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) February 24, 2022
All were storylines in Wednesday’s game that earned the Patriots a home district final. Opponent yet to be determined.
Trausch and Northwest’s Rice — both Doane pledges — just about matched each other shot for shot. Rice may have finished with two more points — 29 — but Trausch’s Patriots got the win with her 27-point effort.
Both were splashing 3-pointers all night. Trausch finished 5-for-7 from behind the arc while Rice was 7-for-14.
“Those two definitely fed off of each other tonight,” said AC coach Evan Smith.
“I knew (Rice) was going to play well tonight,” Trausch said. “I just wanted me and my team to match that energy and we did.”
Especially after halftime when Goodon — who sat out Monday’s game with a foot injury — netted 15 of her 17 points.
“We missed her a lot on Monday and we knew we had a big mismatch inside so we really utilized it tonight,” Trausch said.
Goodon made just 1-of-5 attempts in the first half — all from close range — but connected on her first five in the second half. It was her and-one with 1:30 left in the third that gave AC its first lead of the game.
“A lot of her stuff in the second half was stuff at the rim instead of going away from it,” Smith said of Goodon, who hauled in 11 rebounds for the double-double. “She did a nice job of just adjusting to some of that contact, which made a big difference in her ability to finish.”
Rice paced Northwest through its 34-point first half, tallying 17 points while hitting 5-of-6 from downtown.
She sunk her first two shots in the second half as the No. 10 Vikings (13-11) clung to a six-point lead, but finished the final 12 minutes 2-of-8 from the floor.
Her second field goal of the third quarter was Northwest’s last before it suffered a six-minute field goal drought.
In that span, Adams Central racked up 18 points to the Vikings’ four.
Also in that window a four-point swing by the Patriots, who registered a pair of offensive rebounds on missed free throws and converted to grow the lead to five at that point.
“That was the turning point in the game,” said Moerer.
Northwest had just two field goals in the fourth on 13 shot attempts. Rice’s final triple trimmed AC’s largest lead of 16 to the final margin.
“They hit some really tough shots in the first half,” Smith said. “I just felt like defensively we were still in really good position defensively most of the time. Odds are they’re not going to continue to make those tough shots all game long, so we just stayed the course as far as what we were doing defensively... I thought our girls did a good job just contesting shots and rebounding well.”
Patience — something AC hasn’t always played with — was a big factor Wednesday. On multiple possessions late, lead in hand, the Patriots wore Northwest down for wide open looks under the hoop.
That’s where Abby Stroh scored her only bucket and Trausch tacked on to her total.
“We just kind of picked and chose where we wanted and everything we got was really clean,” Smith said.
There was high praise for the efficient Trausch, who went 9-of-12 on Wednesday. She leads the team in scoring and has shown on-court maturity in many ways this season.
“Libby really — tonight more so than any other night — I felt stepped into her shot and everything looked super clean and was just smooth,” Smith said.
Megyn Scott chipped in 10 points for the Patriots as did Avyn Urbanski for the Vikings, who will also make a district final despite the loss.
Tale of the tooth
Believe it or not, this is the second time I’ve seen a basketball player chip a tooth on the court.
The first was Hastings College’s Emma Grenfell a few years back.
On Wednesday it was Lancaster, whose passions outside of basketball include rodeo.
Thus, Lancaster showed her toughness with the mouth guard she entered the game with briefly in the second half.
She knew immediately that a piece of tooth was missing upon diving on the floor for a loose ball.
Smith said he saw the chip happen from the sideline.
“It was one of those deals where obviously you’re concerned about it, but luckily we found the chipped off tooth and she’ll be OK,” Smith said. “It’s a good story. She’s a little tougher than most kids. It was good she came back and she was in good spirits about it.”
Lancaster confirmed she was fixed up shortly after the game’s conclusion.
Thanks to Anne Heckman, I’m all fixed now!— kylie lancaster (@kylielancaster5) February 24, 2022
GINW (13-11).....19 15 11 11 — 56
AC (21-3)............13 16 15 25 — 69
Northwest (56)
Avyn Urbanski 2-10 5-6 10, Rebecca Mader 2-9 2-3 7, Whitney Loman 0-0 3-4 3, Rylie Rice 9-19 4-4 29, Madison Cushing 2-5 1-2 5, Makinzi Havranek 1-2 0-0 2, Haylee Brandt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-45 15-19 56.
Adams Central (69)
Gracie Weichman 0-3 2-2 2, Libby Trausch 9-12 4-6 27, Megyn Scott 3-6 4-8 10, Lauryn Scott 3-6 0-0 6, Rachel Goodon 7-14 3-6 17, Kylie Lancaster 1-3 0-0 2, Abby Stroh 1-2 0-0 2, Briley Nienhueser 1-4 0-0 4. Totals: 25-50 13-22 69.
Three-point goals: NW 9-24 (Urbanski 1-6, Mader 1-2, Rice 7-14 Cushing 0-2); AC 6-16 (Weichman 0-3, Trausch 5-7, L. Scott 0-2, Lancaster 0-1, Nienhueser 1-3). Rebounds: NW 27-9 (Loman 7-3); AC 31-14 (Goodon 11-6). Turnovers: NW 9; AC 6.
Will Reynolds is sports editor of the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at wreynolds@hastingstribune.com.