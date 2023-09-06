Nebraska Colorado Football
Folsom Field was majority red during the last time Colorado hosted Nebraska in Boulder in 2019. The Buffs, and Coach Deion Sanders, are hopeful its more black and gold this go-around.

 David Zalubowski/AP

LINCOLN — As if Colorado week isn’t already big, this year Nebraska football can expect to see a carnival-like atmosphere with Deion Sanders coaching his first game in Boulder on Saturday.

With Nebraska coming off a 13-10 loss at Minnesota, head coach Matt Rhule said during his pregame press conference on Monday that he wants his team to tune out all the pageantry.

