LINCOLN — As if Colorado week isn’t already big, this year Nebraska football can expect to see a carnival-like atmosphere with Deion Sanders coaching his first game in Boulder on Saturday.
With Nebraska coming off a 13-10 loss at Minnesota, head coach Matt Rhule said during his pregame press conference on Monday that he wants his team to tune out all the pageantry.
At the end of the day, it’s about playing football.
“Yeah again, I’ll say it cause this is exactly what I’m saying to the team: 'Make it football,’” Rhule said.
“All that’s what it is, but it’s still going to come down to blocking and tackling. We’re just going to try to make it football.”
The Cornhuskers lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Gophers in a game where NU committed four turnovers and seven penalties.
Rhule said the team dissected the game film last Friday and has set out to fix the mistakes. The game-night environment in Minneapolis, he said, prepared his team for what they will see in Boulder.
“We’re lucky we had — unfortunately the loss last week but — it was game one of the season and the other team did a gold-out (fans wearing all gold to the game),” he said.
“Like how often does that happen on the first game of the year? We recognize every game we play in, every game the Nebraska Cornhuskers are in is a big game. For a team to do that in the first game of the year, it was really, really loud. Minnesota had a great student section. A lot of our mistakes happened down in their student section, which was unfortunate for us. We have to learn from that.
"But last week happened maybe to prepare us for this week or maybe to prepare us for the future. But we’ll be a significantly better team after these first two weeks of being on the road in these two environments. If we can’t lock in and just play football then nothing I say will matter. The pregame pageantry will all be over. It’ll be football once the game kicks off.”
Rhule is trying to establish a focus at Nebraska on what’s next.
Thinking back to Nebraska’s game-one loss to Northwestern to start the 2022 season, it came against a team that went on to lose the next 11 games.
It was the somewhat-alarming performance against the Wildcats that set the tone for a long season for Nebraska and a coaching change.
Considering the loss to Minnesota in that context, Rhule said he believes Nebraska is in a much better place than it was after that loss in Ireland.
“It wasn’t like one of those ‘Hey we’re down by two scores and we scored at the end to make it a one-score game,’” he said.
“We had the lead. Unfortunately we made some catastrophic errors down the stretch. We learn from those. We eliminate those mistakes. We had a chance to win that game.”
One of the least productive positions on the field for Nebraska at Minnesota was at wide receiver. Compounding the issue is Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda’s season-ending torn ACL injury suffered against the Gophers.
Rhule said he expects the rest of the team to step up production. Most notably, receiver Bill Kemp went the entire game against Minnesota without a single ball thrown his way; same goes for tight end Thomas Fidone.
Before his transfer to Nebraska, Kemp was a prolific possession receiver at Virginia.
“Yeah I was disappointed, especially for Billy,” Rhule said.
“I think of the 60 plays we called, nine he was the first guy in the progression. Called a play for Thomas down at the goal line, thought it was going to be a touchdown, he kind of got banged by the guy and wasn’t open. Really Billy we have to get going. We have to find a way to get him involved because he’s too good of a player and too competitive of a guy. Thomas, as well.”
Rhule said the Huskers are going to have to find ways of stepping up overall production on offense.
“Just the overall passing game this week for us to have a chance versus a team that can score like this," said Rhule. "We’re going to have to make some more plays. So, we got through the first week. We identified, ‘Hey we need to improve this,’ and hopefully we can make some strides.”
In Sanders’ first game at the helm at Colorado his offense put up 45 points on the road against TCU.
On defense, Nebraska will face an up-tempo CU offense that thrives on deep balls from quarterback Shedeur Sanders to a number of speedy wideouts, including two-way player Travis Hunter.
What’s more, the altitude is another element teams playing in Boulder need to prepare to face.
“We’ve been practicing with tempo all training camp,” Rhule said.
“It’s a great way to practice when running defense and it’s a good way to prepare, as well as get in shape. The things we teach and the fundamentals we believe in show up in these games. What happens when it goes that fast is guys start to get sloppy. For our guys we’re going to have to make this about football. We can’t make it about altitude or tempo. This can’t be about a ranked opponent or being on the road. It has to be about football.”
Perhaps Nebraska’s best shot to win the game will come by controlling the clock and running effectively on offense.
Rhule said the game tape showed his offensive line performed well in the run game, but the offense as a whole was unable to overcome mistakes.
“Yeah I thought the offensive line played well,” he said.
“We had the back-to-back sacks on the one drive that were less about getting beat and more about a miscommunication. I thought had we not fumbled the ball at five minutes, I felt like we were starting to wear down the opponent. With the greatest respect for them, I thought we were going to be able to run the ball out and finish with about 250 yards rushing. When you only have three drives in the first half and you have four turnovers, it’s really hard to wear down your opponent.”
Jeff Sims had a tough first game as the starter for Nebraska at quarterback. Rhule said he knows the Georgia Tech transfer is working to get better.
“Yeah when I left last night he was in there watching tape, so he’s not the first quarterback that’s ever thrown three interceptions,” Rhule said.
“The great ones bounce back from it even better. I think you find out about people when they go through a little bit of adversity, so obviously he had not been trending that way.”
Nebraska offensive lineman Ethan Piper said on Tuesday that Sims has the right mentality.
“I know Jeff,” Piper said. “He’s the type of guy that wears the weight of the team on his shoulders. He wants to succeed. I knew he would bounce back and he has phenomenally. It was his first game and first game playing at Nebraska. There’s always going to be something to clean up and it was a tough loss but we took some positives out of it to take in the future.”
In other notes:
-With Garcia-Castaneda out for Nebraska, Rhule said younger players will have opportunities.
“Yeah I think it’s kind of all hands on deck,” Rhule said.
“It’ll be those young guys. We got Jaylen (Lloyd) in and got him on the reverse. Hoping Malachi (Coleman) can help us. Obviously we’ll have Marcus (Washington) now back full time, so it’ll just be all hands on deck. We used Heinrich (Haarberg) last game a little bit so we’re just going to have to go with the guys that are there and trust and believe that they’ll make the plays.”
Against Minnesota, Nebraska ran a deep pass play that just missed the outstretched hands of defensive back Tommi Hill who is one of the fastest guys on the roster. Rhule said it’s possible NU will continue to consider a role for Hill in the offense.
“We knew that he would run by the guy,” Rhule said.
“We just knew it was going to be there and it was. We just weren’t able to quite connect on it. So, that was kind of a one-off thing and he had another play that we had for him that didn’t hit. I think as we move forward that we see the type of shape Tommi is in. He’s a really smart football player and his mental toughness is something I really like where he’s at. So, last night he was asking me what he can do on offense. It’ll remain to be seen in the game plan today.”