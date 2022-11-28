LINCOLN — New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule says he has a vision for returning the football program back to its glory days, built in such a way that longtime Husker fans are quite familiar: by outworking opponents, building toughness, controlling the line of scrimmage, developing players, and building a winner brick by brick.
Rhule was officially introduced on Monday as the 31st football coach in Nebraska history by Athletic Director Trev Alberts, during a major press event complete with the marching band and cheerleaders and attended by former Husker players at the Hawks Championship Center near Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Although Alberts said two months ago when he fired Scott Frost that he wasn't about "just winning the press conference" with the next hire, Rhule clearly came across as a passionate guy who loves building relationships with players and coaching football.
"These are people that love their university, that love their state and love their football team," Rhule said.
"So, as people ask me why I'm here; because this is the right fit. It's the right time and if I have one message for you, we can absolutely do it. We can absolutely get the University of Nebraska and University of Nebraska football exactly where it's supposed to be. It will be hard, it may take time, but it will be done."
The new coach inked an eight-year deal worth $74 million (average of $9.25 million per year), 90% of which is guaranteed should he not last the duration. He'll start at $5.5 million.
In introducing Rhule, Alberts said the former Carolina Panthers, Baylor and Temple coach was Nebraska's "1A" in terms of candidates to lead the storied program. Although he didn't name names, Alberts said he spoke to 13 different coaches during what was the longest Nebraska football coaching search in history.
Among the characteristics sought in a new coach, Alberts said the program needed someone who understands what made Nebraska successful: player development.
"It's real simple to me: the University of Nebraska always has been and always will be the premier development program in the country," Alberts said on Monday.
"That's our DNA. That's who we are. For those of you who drove up, you saw the 'Go Big' project. You can see the investment of our donors into that. That's the brick and mortar behind the greatest development program in college football. That was gonna be really important to me as we look for our next head coach."
Alberts said he was looking for a coach who understood what toughness looks like, "what practice looks like and ultimately getting back to the vision of being the most physical team on the field on Saturday. That's Nebraska football."
The future of interim coach Mickey Joseph has been a hot topic of conversation following Nebraska's win over Iowa last week. Some fans believe Joseph should have been named the permanent head coach after the way he led the team for the final nine games.
Rhule said on Monday he spoke to players and planned to speak to coaches, as well, essentially leaving open the possibility of retaining Joseph on staff.
"I reached out to Mickey right when I got the job, I'm looking forward to talking to him at some point here and talking to the rest of the staff," Rhule said.
"I've been on both sides of it. You know, I've been an assistant coach on staff that's been let go and I've always appreciated the coach coming in and talking to me. I'll try to be thorough with that process over the next couple days. The most important things to me right now are the current players. I need to sit down with them and talk to them. They know the issues in the program more than anyone else, good and bad. It all comes down to fit, people have to want to be here. I think Mickey did a fantastic job."
As for re-establishing toughness in the Nebraska program, Rhule said he believes it starts in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
"If you found a player that played for me at any of the three places, they'll probably say five or six things, don't beat ourselves on the line of scrimmage, which means run the ball and stop the run, affect and protect the passer," he said.
Something that's quite appealing about Rhule's track record is his ability and willingness to adapt, in building teams from the ground up.
At Temple, for example, Rhule's teams ran an I-formation offense. At Baylor, his offenses featured four wide receivers in a spread.
"But at the end of the day, the offensive linemen and the defensive linemen in high school football, college football, in the NFL, they determined it," Rhule said about his success.
"So, in terms of getting there I'm walking in a little bit blind. I'll have to get into spring. I'll have to see where we are to know. But for me it's just a vision, a vision doesn't mean that's the picture that's here."
Rhule was a walk-on linebacker who played for Joe Paterno at Penn State back in the late 1980s. Although he has experience in the Big Ten as a player, the conference and the college game have changed dramatically.
Still, Rhule said he understands what it takes to win in the modern Big Ten.
"The margin for error in the Big Ten, in most games, is pretty slight. You can't beat yourself," he said. "You have to be a team that executes."
Though the Big Ten is a quarterback-oriented conference, Rhule said teams have to have good systems in place that allows them to be successful.
"And you have to be able to win in the elements," he said.
"You have to be able to win when it's hot early in the year, cold late in the year. You have to be able to win on the East Coast. Pretty soon you have to win on the West Coast. And so I think having defense, I think having a run game, those things are important because if you can't play defense in this league, there's three, four games a year you're gonna get run off the field."
When it comes to recruiting, Rhule said he will lean on his ties to the Texas high school football scene, as well as tap NU's ties to New Jersey and Florida. Rhule developed deep ties with high school coaches in Texas while at Baylor, hiring three prep coaches to his staff there.
In addition, he said his program will work to keep in-state talent at home.
"The in-state talent I'm excited about, and then you draw that 500-mile radius making sure that we have the best," Rhule said.
"I want to have the best summer camps. I want to have 3,000 kids a year come into our camp, not just prospect camps. I want kids when they're 8, 9, 10 — everyone should have a chance to be a Husker for a day."
Critics of the Rhule hire point to his tenure in the NFL with Carolina as reason for concern. Rhule's teams won just 11 games in a little more than two seasons at Carolina.
Rhule said he believes the adversity of being on the hot seat at Carolina prepared him for the Nebraska job by making him "so much mentally tougher."
In the coming days Rhule will be assembling his staff, talking to current players, and evaluating the roster before hitting the recruiting trail.
Much has been made about how the college game has changed since Rhule was the head coach at Baylor three years ago.
Since being hired by the Panthers, the transfer portal has become a major factor for coaches trying to build and maintain programs, and NIL has come into play.
"We will leave no stone unturned to find good players," Rhule said.
"They come in all shapes and sizes. We will take the walk-on program seriously, we'll take transfer seriously, we'll take NIL seriously. We will look at everything, we just won't sacrifice the ideals the integrity of the program. The guys that come here, there's nothing wrong with a young man wanting to make some money. But they have to also want to be here for Nebraska and they have to want to be here for their teammates and they have to want to win."