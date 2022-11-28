LINCOLN — New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule says he has a vision for returning the football program back to its glory days, built in such a way that longtime Husker fans are quite familiar: by outworking opponents, building toughness, controlling the line of scrimmage, developing players, and building a winner brick by brick.

Rhule was officially introduced on Monday as the 31st football coach in Nebraska history by Athletic Director Trev Alberts, during a major press event complete with the marching band and cheerleaders and attended by former Husker players at the Hawks Championship Center near Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

