LINCOLN — With Nebraska football’s first full week of fall camp in the books under new head coach Matt Rhule, the way the program goes about its business has taken a noticeable tick up in intensity.
Why wouldn’t it?
Nebraska is coming off of six-consecutive losing seasons as the college football world at large is experiencing seismic conference shifts and NU wants to compete.
Rhule told reporters earlier this week that Nebraska football is going to learn to be uncomfortable again in order to instill grit back in the program.
Which is why he has players and coaches staying in on-campus dorms during the first two weeks of fall camp, ahead of NU’s opening game Aug. 31 on the road at Minnesota.
“I want our whole team to get comfortable being uncomfortable,” Rhule said.
“But more importantly, we’re trying to build a brotherhood. We’re trying to build a sense of common purpose by getting to know each other and then, we don’t just play for ourselves, we don’t just play for the football team, we play for the University of Nebraska and the state of Nebraska. Returning to the heart of campus to me is really important.”
Rhule said he wants his team to have a mindset of having to earn everything.
“All we’re trying to do is earn the right to walk into Minnesota with confidence,” he said.
“We’re trying to earn it. One thing about being in Nebraska, it’s a great place, but like we’re all given a lot. People care about us. (Director of Athletics) Trev (Alberts) gives us all this stuff. We have scholarships, some guys have NIL stuff. We get a lot of stuff, but they don’t give you wins. You’ve got to earn wins. I like the way that they have a sense of hey, let’s get this done. Let’s just talk about today.”
The first week of media availability was full of stories about individual players changing their bodies, their work habits and getting the most out of practice.
One of the major changes implemented by Rhule is going to daily split practices, dividing the 120-player roster in half. It allows coaches to give repetitions to freshmen and other young players they normally wouldn’t see at other programs.
“It’s exactly about the reps,” Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White said, sweating profusely after practice one day this week.
“You can even tell by the way I look I need to get my butt in shape. Coach has us running after the guys and making sure we know how to run to the ball, but it’s great you know. The only way you can develop is getting meaningful reps and whether it’s teaching individuals, whether it’s half line stuff, whether it’s full team or 7-on-7, a lot of guys are getting a lot of reps in a lot of places, so it’s really good.”
Rhule said the split practices gives coaches more time to evaluate and mold young players.
“We have the freshman group — they are fast,” he said.
“I mean, they are really, really fast. Their movement skills, (special teams coordinator) Ed (Foley) and I were talking about it out there — our special teams, it’s going to be a battle to get on the special teams because we have a lot of guys who can really run and move that want to play.”
Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said the increased practice reps has given him time to see what the freshman receiver group can do.
“A lot of speed. A lot, a lot of speed. And it’s pretty impressive,” Satterfield said. “They don’t know what to do yet, obviously. But when they’re just out there running routes and one on ones and stuff like that, they have a lot of speed.”
Nebraska junior offensive lineman transfer Ben Scott said the tone setting for the whole team begins with the offensive line. Throughout the week players and coaches talked about practicing up to the Nebraska standard play after play.
Part of setting the mentality involves pushing players to embrace difficulties, including dorm life.
“Coach Rhule was telling us, don’t try to get through it, embrace being in the dorms, embrace this hard fall camp that we’re going through and when it’s over, it’s gonna be that much sweeter deal to go back to your bed,” said Scott, who on Friday was placed on the watch list for the Rimmington Award that is given to the top center in college football each year.
Scott, who says he has gained about 15 pounds for the start of fall camp, pointed to the play of the offensive line as a key to team’s success and change in attitude.
“We were saying the other day that the O-line is the ones that are going to set the standard for the team,” he said.
“We got to be like that group that’s going to tell everyone like, ‘Hey, pick it up’ or like, ‘Hey, come on, we gotta go.’ The O line has always been like hard-nosed around the ball. We’ve got to be the leaders on the team and we’ve got to be the ones that are gonna set the tone during the game.”
On the defensive side of the ball, guys like defensive end Blaise Gunnerson, defensive tackle Ty Robinson and defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher have emerged as early leaders.
Gunnerson, a sophomore from Carroll, Iowa, said his teammates are pushing to get the most out of every practice.
“But as far as the team being locked in, it’s been on a really high standard,” he said this week.
“We’re paying really close attention to every single rep and treating them like their gold because that’s what it is.”
In terms of leadership, Gunnerson said he tries to strike a balance from being vocal and leading by example for the younger players.
“I think for me myself, personally, I kind of find a middle balance,” he said.
“I try to be that rah-rah guy when it’s needed. We just got to come to work every single day and leadership is not easy. You got to challenge yourself each and every day. You’re looking at yourself in the mirror because I can’t be telling some of these younger guys to do things a certain way and when I’m at home alone, not do that thing. Like that’s messed up and that’s not holding myself to a high standard.”
In other notes from fall camp:
-Former starting safety Myles Farmer was suspended at the start of fall camp and entered the transfer portal this week.
Rhule said earlier in the week that he respected whatever decision Farmer made, but indicated he wasn’t meeting certain standards in the program.
-Tight end coach Bob Wager resigned following an arrest for driving under the influence. He is replaced by Josh Martin who was a special teams analyst for Nebraska. Players note the transition to Martin has been “seamless.”
“When we first hired Josh, I remember one of the analytics companies, said, ‘Hey, great hire’ and all the things he had done,” Rhule said about Martin.
“And we’ve just been nothing but impressed with Josh since then. Josh has done it. He’s done it two places. He’s had guys go on to the NFL. I went and I watched him with the young guys and you can tell he’s been coaching a long time.”
-Receiver Marcus Washington missed the first week of practice with a broken bone in his finger. Rhule said he was expected to return next week.
-Brodie Tagaloa, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman from California, is expected to miss the upcoming season. Rhule said Tagaloa suffered a knee injury in a one-car accident.